The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market was valued at USD 9,095.16 Million in the year 2018.



Rise in pollution levels, growing urbanization, unhealthy lifestyle, increase in number of allergies backed by hygiene hypothesis are the factors leading to increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis globally. It is the most common form of eczema, for which no permanent cure is available but novel therapies are being introduced in the market to subdue the itch and discomfort associated with AD.



Topical therapy is the highlight of the AD market, because of easy application on the skin and higher effectiveness. But with the advent of first biologic targeted therapy Dupixent in 2017 (Collaboration between Sanofi and Regeneron) in major regions of the world, AD market has experienced major revenue boost and it is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period. Moreover Atopic Dermatitis market is also expected to grow because of elaborate pipeline by pharmaceutical companies.



Also, by end user hospital may experience maximum growth as number of patient visit for AD, asthma, allergy and hay fever treatment is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Americas and Europe will experience the highest growth rate owing to increase in prevalence as well as per capita expenditure on healthcare.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Atopic Dermatitis Market By Therapy Segment (Biologic Therapy, Topical Therapy, Oral Therapy, Photo Therapy).

The report assesses the Atopic Dermatitis market By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Research Labs).

The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Market Attractiveness charts. The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Therapy and by End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report provides a detailed pipeline analysis of drugs being developed to cure the problem of atopic dermatitis.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Sanofi, Regeneron, Pfizer, Allergan, Abbvie, Leo Pharma, Lilly, Aclaris, Anaptys Bio, Dermira.

The report presents the analysis of Atopic Dermatitis market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Emphasis on Biologic Therapy

2.2 Focus on Developing Economies



3. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, Growth, Forecast (2014-2024)



5. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Atopic Dermatitis: By Therapy

5.2 Biologic Therapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.3 Oral Therapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.4 Topical Therapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

5.5 Phototherapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



6. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation By End User

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Atopic Dermatitis: By End User

6.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.3 Clinics- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)

6.4 Research Labs - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)



7. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Atopic Dermatitis: By Region



8. Americas Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)



9. Europe Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)



10. Asia Pacific Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)



11. RoW Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)



12. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

12.2 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Restraints

12.3 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Key Developments

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Atopic Dermatitis Market - By Therapy (Year 2024)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Atopic Dermatitis Market - By End User (Year 2024)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Atopic Dermatitis Market - By Region (Year 2024)

13.4 Key Developments in Atopic Dermatitis Market



14. Pipeline Drugs Analysis - Atopic Dermatitis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share Analysis

15.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

15.3 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



16. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Sanofi

16.2 Regeneron

16.3 Pfizer

16.4 Allergan

16.5 Abbvie

16.6 Leo Pharma

16.7 Lilly

16.8 Aclaris Therapeutics

16.9 Anaptys Bio

16.10 Dermira



