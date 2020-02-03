Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Market: Analysis By Therapy (Biologic, Oral, Topical, Photo), End User, Pipeline, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market was valued at USD 9,095.16 Million in the year 2018.
Rise in pollution levels, growing urbanization, unhealthy lifestyle, increase in number of allergies backed by hygiene hypothesis are the factors leading to increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis globally. It is the most common form of eczema, for which no permanent cure is available but novel therapies are being introduced in the market to subdue the itch and discomfort associated with AD.
Topical therapy is the highlight of the AD market, because of easy application on the skin and higher effectiveness. But with the advent of first biologic targeted therapy Dupixent in 2017 (Collaboration between Sanofi and Regeneron) in major regions of the world, AD market has experienced major revenue boost and it is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period. Moreover Atopic Dermatitis market is also expected to grow because of elaborate pipeline by pharmaceutical companies.
Also, by end user hospital may experience maximum growth as number of patient visit for AD, asthma, allergy and hay fever treatment is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Americas and Europe will experience the highest growth rate owing to increase in prevalence as well as per capita expenditure on healthcare.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Emphasis on Biologic Therapy
2.2 Focus on Developing Economies
3. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, Growth, Forecast (2014-2024)
5. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Atopic Dermatitis: By Therapy
5.2 Biologic Therapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
5.3 Oral Therapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
5.4 Topical Therapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
5.5 Phototherapy - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation By End User
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Atopic Dermatitis: By End User
6.2 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.3 Clinics- Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.4 Research Labs - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
7. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Atopic Dermatitis: By Region
8. Americas Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)
9. Europe Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)
10. Asia Pacific Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)
11. RoW Atopic Dermatitis Market: Segmentation By Therapy, End User (2019-2024)
12. Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers
12.2 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Restraints
12.3 Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness and Key Developments
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Atopic Dermatitis Market - By Therapy (Year 2024)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Atopic Dermatitis Market - By End User (Year 2024)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Atopic Dermatitis Market - By Region (Year 2024)
13.4 Key Developments in Atopic Dermatitis Market
14. Pipeline Drugs Analysis - Atopic Dermatitis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Share Analysis
15.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)
15.3 SWOT Analysis
15.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
16. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16.1 Sanofi
16.2 Regeneron
16.3 Pfizer
16.4 Allergan
16.5 Abbvie
16.6 Leo Pharma
16.7 Lilly
16.8 Aclaris Therapeutics
16.9 Anaptys Bio
16.10 Dermira
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nmx2u
