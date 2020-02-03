PITTSBURGH, Pa. USA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading outsourced technical production partner for premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today that two of its live events divisions have become a part of Creative Technology (CT), also an NEP Live Events company. Mediatec Europe and Ion Solutions in Ireland have rebranded to CT, adopting new CT regional names:

Ion Solutions is now CT Ireland.

Mediatec Sweden is now CT Sweden.

Mediatec Norway is now CT Norway.

Mediatec Denmark is now CT Denmark.

Mediatec and Ion, respectively, have worked with CT for many years in different geographical markets long before the companies were acquired by NEP. Like all of NEP’s Live Events companies, these three organizations share a great deal of respect for each other and have demonstrated a One Team approach in collaborating on a number of projects for corporate clients, international sporting events, entertainment productions and more. Each company’s services complement the other’s and, together under the CT brand, they will provide 360-degree solutions to the Live Events market in the UK, Europe and worldwide.

“I’m excited that our clients will share the same high-quality experience and superior service for all of their CT projects, no matter where they are,” said Graham Andrews, Global President, NEP Live Events and CEO of Creative Technology Group. “Our processes and services will be more seamless, from the initial sale to the delivery of solutions at the client’s event site. And, by continuing to support our clients with local teams and equipment in more places, we reduce our impact on the environment.”

“This change is in name only, with the same talented teams running the business day-to-day,” added Andrews. “That said, it’s an important step to bring our teams closer together so we can create innovative technology and amazing solutions for our clients across more geographies.”

To learn more about Creative Technology’s live event solutions in display, audio and lighting, visit http://www.ct-group.com.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology (CT), an NEP Live Events Company, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of specialist Audio Visual equipment to the corporate, exhibitions, sport and entertainment industries. Founded over 30 years ago as a video specialist, our portfolio has diversified to include audio-visual production facilities, lighting, digital and associated products and services. Our bespoke events staging services bring together advice, support and equipment of the highest quality, providing everything from large screen displays to content delivery systems for events of every size and type.

Our ability to combine the most innovative, experienced and specialist minds in our industry with world class technology and the highest levels of engineering and operational support is what makes CT unique. With local operations in 19 offices on three continents, we have worked in locations and venues across the globe to provide superior service to our clients.

Learn more by visiting us at www.ct-group.com.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports, entertainment, music and corporate events. Our services include remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 24 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

