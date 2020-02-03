AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) received the opinion of Audit Committee of the Company on transfer regarding the Agreement of Service between the Company and KN Açu Serviços de Terminal de GNL Ltda. (hereinafter – the SPV Brazil) and Agreement of Credit between Company’s subsidiary UAB SGD logistika and SPV Brazil (the opinion of Audit Committee is enclosed).









Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Attachment