The "Global Cigarette Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Price (Value, Mid, Premium), Market Share, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cigarette Market was valued at USD 726.94 billion in the year 2018.
Rising prevalence of cigarette smoking in countries including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Bulgaria coupled with growing focus of manufacturers on providing quality cigarettes to consumers in order to meet their expectations with investment in geographical expansion, has been estimated to accelerate the Cigarette Market growth during the period of 2019-2024.
Value cigarettes are anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to wide spread availability of such cigarettes by various leading manufacturers followed by ever growing young population globally coupled with rising adoption of smoking in cafes, clubs, restaurants and other eateries.
Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, will account for the largest market share owing to enhanced per capita expenditure on cigarettes with wide availability of various types of cigarettes and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater to the consumers' needs. However, growing awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of cigarette smoking and diseases including cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer being caused by tobacco consumption will drive sustained growth in the cigarettes market during the coming years.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 Focus on Production of Next Generation Products
2.2 Focus on Emerging Markets
3. Cigarette Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Cigarette Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2014-2024
5. Global Cigarette Market Segmentation - By Price, By Distribution Channel
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cigarette: By Price Segment
5.2 Value - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
5.3 Mid-Price - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
5.4 Premium - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6. Global Cigarette Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cigarette: By Distribution Channel
6.2 Tobacco Shops - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6.3 Convenience Stores - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6.4 Supermarket and Hypermarkets - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6.5 Online - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
6.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)
7. Global Cigarette Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cigarette: By Region
8. North America Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)
9. Europe Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)
10. Asia-Pacific Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)
11. Rest of LAMEA Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)
12. Global Cigarette Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends
13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cigarette Market - By Price Segment, 2024
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cigarette Market - By Distribution Channel, 2024
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cigarette Market - By Region, By Value, 2024
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions
16. Market Share Analysis
16.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies
16.2 Market Share of Leading Global Brands
16.3 United States
16.4 Canada
16.5 Germany
16.6 France
16.7 United Kingdom
16.8 Japan
16.9 India
16.10 Indonesia
16.11 Saudi Arabia
17. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Strategy)
17.1 Phillip Morris International
17.2 British American Tobacco
17.3 Japan Tobacco International
17.4 Imperial Tobacco
17.5 Alliance One International
17.6 Altria Group Inc.
17.7 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
17.8 Landewyck Group
17.9 SPS Cigaronne
17.10 ITC Ltd.
