Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cigarette Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Price (Value, Mid, Premium), Market Share, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cigarette Market was valued at USD 726.94 billion in the year 2018.



Rising prevalence of cigarette smoking in countries including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Bulgaria coupled with growing focus of manufacturers on providing quality cigarettes to consumers in order to meet their expectations with investment in geographical expansion, has been estimated to accelerate the Cigarette Market growth during the period of 2019-2024.



Value cigarettes are anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to wide spread availability of such cigarettes by various leading manufacturers followed by ever growing young population globally coupled with rising adoption of smoking in cafes, clubs, restaurants and other eateries.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, will account for the largest market share owing to enhanced per capita expenditure on cigarettes with wide availability of various types of cigarettes and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater to the consumers' needs. However, growing awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of cigarette smoking and diseases including cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, cancer being caused by tobacco consumption will drive sustained growth in the cigarettes market during the coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Cigarette Market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses Cigarette Market By Price Segment (Value, Mid-Price, Premium, Others).

The report assesses the Cigarette market By Distribution Channel (Tobacco Shops, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online, Others).

The Global Cigarette Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through Market Attractiveness charts by Region, Price Segment and Distribution Channel. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include PMI, BAT, JTI, Imperial Tobacco Group, Altria Group Inc, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Landewyck Group, SPS Cigaronne, ITC Ltd.

The report also features market share of leading companies and brands at global and country levels.

The report presents the analysis of Cigarette Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Focus on Production of Next Generation Products

2.2 Focus on Emerging Markets



3. Cigarette Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Cigarette Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2014-2024



5. Global Cigarette Market Segmentation - By Price, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cigarette: By Price Segment

5.2 Value - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.3 Mid-Price - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.4 Premium - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)



6. Global Cigarette Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cigarette: By Distribution Channel

6.2 Tobacco Shops - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.3 Convenience Stores - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.4 Supermarket and Hypermarkets - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.5 Online - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)

6.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2024)



7. Global Cigarette Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Cigarette: By Region



8. North America Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)



9. Europe Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)



10. Asia-Pacific Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)



11. Rest of LAMEA Cigarette Market: Segmentation By Price, Distribution Channel (2014-2024)



12. Global Cigarette Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cigarette Market - By Price Segment, 2024

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cigarette Market - By Distribution Channel, 2024

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cigarette Market - By Region, By Value, 2024



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions



16. Market Share Analysis

16.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

16.2 Market Share of Leading Global Brands

16.3 United States

16.4 Canada

16.5 Germany

16.6 France

16.7 United Kingdom

16.8 Japan

16.9 India

16.10 Indonesia

16.11 Saudi Arabia



17. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Strategy)

17.1 Phillip Morris International

17.2 British American Tobacco

17.3 Japan Tobacco International

17.4 Imperial Tobacco

17.5 Alliance One International

17.6 Altria Group Inc.

17.7 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

17.8 Landewyck Group

17.9 SPS Cigaronne

17.10 ITC Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzqe4l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900