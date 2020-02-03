Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Board Portal Market (2020 Edition) - Analysis By Penetration Rate, Delivery Model (Saas, Hosted, In-House), End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Board Portal Market, valued at USD 1.28 billion in the year 2019, has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing penetration of the technology in diverse industries.



Increasing data breaches and the need for secure data transmission among the board members is one of the major reasons behind the increasing level of penetration of board portals in companies. Additionally, with globalization & growing mobility, the demand for secure, fast, and efficient board communication and data sharing requirement has increased considerably.



Among the delivery models in the board portal industry (Saas Model, Hosted Model, In-House Model), SaaS Model has been gaining popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period on the back of higher security measures in the model and lower incurred initial and continuation cost for the customers. The SaaS solutions also enable enterprises to generate industry-specific customer data and intelligence.



The North American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. Because of the advanced infrastructure and telecommunications in the region, the cloud-based enterprise End-User is witnessing a large-scale adoption. Additionally, the presence of major players in the region focused on new product launches is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the board portal market by Value and by Penetration Rate.

The report analyses the Board Portal Market by Delivery Model (SaaS Model, Hosted Model, In-House Model).

The report assesses the board portal market by its end-user industry (Health Care, Financial Institution, Oil & Gas, Non-Profit Organization, Education).

The Global Board Portal Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, delivery model and end-user industry. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Nasdaq, Inc, Computershare, BoardPaq LLC, Diligent Corporation, Admincontrol AS, Passageways, Boardeffect LLC, Dilitrust SAS, eShare, aprio, Directorpoint LLC.

The report presents the analysis of board portal market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Targeting More NGOs

2.2 Tapping Education Sector



3. Board Portal: Product Overview



4. Global Board Portal Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Market Penetration Rate, Year 2015-2025

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Board Portal Market Segmentation, By Delivery Model (Value, Penetration)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Board Portal Market: By Delivery Model (2019 & 2025)

5.2 By SaaS Model - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 By Hosted Model - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By In-House Model - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Delivery Model Market Penetration Rate, Year 2015-2025



6. Global Board Portal Market Segmentation, By End-User (Value, Penetration)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Board Portal Market: By End-User (2019 & 2025)

6.2 By Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3 By Financial Institution - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Oil & Energy - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Non-Profitable Organization - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 By Education - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.7 By End-User - Market Penetration Rate, Year 2015-2025



7. Global Board Portal Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Board Portal Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. North America Board Portal Market: Segmentation by Penetration, Delivery Model, End-User (2019-2024)



9. Europe Board Portal Market: Segmentation by Penetration, Delivery Model, End-User



10. Asia Pacific Board Portal Market: Segmentation by Penetration, Delivery Model, End-User (2019-2024)



11. LAMEA Board Portal Market: Segmentation by Penetration, Delivery Model, End-User



12. Global Board Portal Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Board portal Market Drivers

12.2 Global Board portal Market Restraints

12.3 Global Board Portal Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Board Portal Market - By Delivery Model (Year 2025)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Board Portal Market - By End-User (Year 2025)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Board Portal Market - By Region, Year-2025)



14. Global Board Portal Market: PESTLE Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share Analysis

15.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

15.3 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Nasdaq, Inc.

16.2 Computershare

16.3 BoardPaq LLC

16.4 Diligent Corporation

16.5 Admin Control AS

16.6 Passageways

16.7 BoardEffect LLC

16.8 Dilitrust SAS

16.9 eShare

16.10 Directorpoint LLC

16.11 Aprio



