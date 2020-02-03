Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Human Microbiome Market - Analysis By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Food, Others), By Disease, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human microbiome market was valued at USD 351.81 million in the year 2018.
Over the recent years, human microbiome market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidences of diabetes, growing geriatric population, and continuous research and development conducted by pharmaceutical manufacturers and academia.
In addition, growing sedentary lifestyle, increasing incidence of diabetes and chronic diseases globally have contributed to the growth rate of Human Microbiome market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.
Further, the increasing collaboration in the industry between market players and academia to generate data and treatment for the diseases including gut related problems which can be tackled with the help of microbiota, facilitating the growth of the market.
Among the Product type in the human microbiome industry (probiotics, prebiotics, medical foods, and other), Probiotics holds the highest market share in the Human Microbiome Market owing to its proven benefits in gut microbiota and health of the patient.
The North America Human Microbiome Market will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period, majorly driven by favourable government reimbursement policies in addition to high healthcare awareness. Countries such as India, China, Brazil are a lucrative market for Human Microbiome Market.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Report scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
2.1 APAC Region to Witness Augmented Growth in the Forecast Period
2.2 Invest in Research and Development Activities
3. Global Human Microbiome Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Human Microbiome Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2014-2024
5. Global Human Microbiome Market Segmentation By Product
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Product
5.2 Probiotics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
5.3 Prebiotics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
5.4 Medical Foods - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6. Global Human Microbiome Market Segmentation By Disease
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome - By Disease
6.2 Obesity - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.3 Diabetes Type II - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.4 Autoimmune Disorder - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.5 Cancer - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.6 Gastrointestinal Disorder - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
6.7 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
7. Global Human Microbiome Market Segmentation By Application
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome: By Application
7.2 Therapeutics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
7.3 Diagnostics - Market Size and Forecast (2019-2024)
8. Global Human Microbiome Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Human Microbiome: By Region
9. North America Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Products, Disease, Application (2019-2024)
10. Europe Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Product, Disease, Application (2019-2024)
11. Asia-Pacific Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Products, Disease, Application (2019-2024)
12. Rest of the World Human Microbiome Market: Segmentation By Products, Disease, Application (2019-2024)
13. Global Human Microbiome Market Dynamics
13.1 Global Human Microbiome Market Drivers
13.2 Global Human Microbiome Market Restraints
13.3 Global Human Microbiome Market Trends
14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
14.1 Market Attractiveness
14.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Products (Year 2024)
14.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Disease (Year 2024)
14.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Application (Year 2024)
14.1.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Human Microbiome Market - By Region, By Value, (Year 2024)
14.2 Strategic Analysis
14.2.1 Key Developments in Human Microbiome Market
14.2.3 Human Microbiome Pipeline Projects
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1 Microbiome Licensing Deals Between Big Pharma and Biotech
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 SWOT Analysis
15.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16.1 OptiBiotix Health PLC
16.2 Metabiomics
16.3 OSEL Inc.
16.4 PureTech Health
16.5 4D Pharma
16.6 Synlogic Inc.
16.7 BaseClear B.V.
16.8 Rebiotix Inc
16.9 Ritter Pharmaceuticals
16.10 Assembly Bioscience Inc.
