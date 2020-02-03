ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Price Digests , the leading VIN-driven vehicle values and specs data provider for the last 100 years, prepares for the future with new and expanded data and coverage for Full-Electric, Hybrid, and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.



In recognition of the growing importance of sustainable business practices and the environmental impact of commercial and passenger fleets, Price Digests is leading the way by providing this critical data for its customers. “This is about enabling our customers to make intelligent, informed decisions with regards to environmental impact of their fleets,” says Dan Smith, Managing Director for Price Digests. “Sustainability is increasingly a deciding factor for business partnerships, so we’re empowering our customers to measure and publish their investments in green technology.” As evidence of this, Smith notes that EPA Green Scores will now be included in Price Digests passenger vehicle and light truck specs.

The new and expanded data covers everything from engine and fuel type to MPG, battery size, range and charging times. Jeanette Weber, Product Manager for Price Digests, explains why this matters for fleet managers, fleet finance and insurance companies. “New fuel types, number of electric batteries, and how long a vehicle can last on the road between charges all have a significant impact on the total cost of ownership,” she explains. “Maintenance schedules are affected, supplies and materials are altered, and the average vehicle life can be greatly shifted. These all have a major effect on cost and value calculations, which in turn impact financing, insurance, and even tax rates.”

Enhanced specification coverage for commercial and passenger vehicles is available for all Price Digests API and online software customers beginning February 1, 2020. Visit Price Digests Product Updates for more detailed information about fleet sustainability metrics and the new and augmented data fields.

