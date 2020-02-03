COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 21, 2020. This is the company’s 181st consecutive quarterly dividend.



