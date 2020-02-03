Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.
The NAXS 2019 Annual Report for is now available on the Company’s website, www.naxs.se. The Annual Report is also attached to this notice.
Contact information:
Lennart Svantesson, CEO
Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11
This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on February 3, 2020.
This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se
NAXS AB (publ)
Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972
Grev Turegatan 10
114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se
NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments
