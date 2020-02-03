The team of students from Downtown Doral Charter Upper School (DDCUS) is one of the selected Florida State Winners in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a $3 million* nationwide competition that encourages 6th -12th grade students to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to solve a community challenge. Photo credit: Downtown Doral Charter Upper School

DORAL, FL, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team of students from Downtown Doral Charter Upper School (DDCUS) is one of the selected Florida State Winners in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a $3 million* nationwide competition that encourages 6th -12th grade students to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to solve a community challenge. Only 100 schools from a pool of more than 2,000 entries nationwide have been selected as a Florida State Winner.

“This project has been made possible due to the dedication of everyone involved and the partnership we have with the City of Doral,” said Jeannette Acevedo-Isenberg, Head of Schools for Downtown Doral Charter Schools. “I am so proud of our teachers and students for this collaborative effort.”

The DDCUS team was chosen based on the creative proposal submitted by teacher Rebeca Martinez to address trash and flooding in the City of Doral using STEM learning in her classroom. As a Florida State Winner, Martinez will receive $15,000 in technology for her classroom and a Samsung video kit to help showcase their project for this achievement. The class has the opportunity to advance through future phases of the contest to win additional prizes.

“We are proud to partner with such bright students on a project that addresses issues affecting the entire community,” said City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “Their due diligence, initiative and commitment to improving our City is a great reassurance that our future is in great hands with these young yet powerful minds.”

DDCUS accommodates students grades 6-12 and provides a comprehensive dual-language curriculum and bicultural education. Since its opening in 2019, DDCUS has secured an “A” rating by the Florida Department of Education, has been ranked the top 1% public and upper charter schools in the state of Florida, and ranked #2 among others in the district.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this 2019-2020 school year, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest fosters critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills among thousands of students across the country.

For questions about the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, please reach out to SamsungSFT@allisonpr.com.

For questions about the school’s project and more information on Downtown Doral Charter Upper School, visit www.ddcus.org or call 305-513-3013.

About Downtown Doral Charter Upper School (DDCUS)

Downtown Doral Charter Upper School (DDCUS) is a new school in Doral, FL that will serve students in grades 6-12. DDCUS will provide students with a comprehensive dual-language curriculum and bicultural/bilingual education, facilitated by highly qualified staff that is dedicated to promoting students’ academic excellence. In addition to teaching core subjects in two languages, DDCUS will offer students ample opportunities to learn and explore the arts, athletics, and numerous extracurricular offerings. Students from DDCUS will leave the school prepared for a successful postsecondary education experience and ready to develop as professionals and global leaders in the 21st century. DDCUS will welcome its first class comprised of sixth grade students in fall 2018. The sixth-grade group will be hosted at Downtown Doral Charter Elementary (DDCES) while the DDCUS campus is built. DDCUS is set to debut its campus in Fall 2019. For more information visit http://www.ddcus.org or call (305) 513-3013.

