EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO), a global academic clinical research organization, today announced the appointment of two new members to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2020. Joining the Board are Hari Kumar, PhD and Peter Fasching, MD. Together, they bring decades of leadership in key areas including product and clinical development leadership.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Kumar and Dr. Fasching to the Board. As highly respected individuals in their fields with significant industry and clinical experience, we look forward to their expert engagement,” said Dr. Dennis Slamon, TRIO’s Executive Director. “These additions will complement our current Board of Directors’ skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we execute our strategy to bring novel targeted therapeutics through the clinical trial setting.”

About Dr. Hari Kumar

Dr. Kumar is a Pharmaceutical Executive with over 25 years of experience in the industry. He trained as an immunologist at University College London where he completed his PhD, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston and another fellowship at the Marie Curie Cancer Research Centre in UK.

Dr. Kumar started his pharmaceutical career at Roche, first in basic research, subsequently moving to sales and marketing, lifecycle management and finally to business development. In his time, Dr. Kumar oversaw the launch of CellCept® and at Eisai Aricept® and Aciphex®. He was also involved in guiding cross functional teams for the transplantation franchise in Roche which resulted in the growth to achieve billion dollar sales. In his role as lead in-licensing person he was instrumental in partnerships with Isotechnika, Biotie, Biocryst and Actelion.

Dr. Kumar went to Amira in 2007 where he led the process that resulted in the acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2011. His second big acquisition came as CEO and Board member of Adheron Therapeutics, Inc, which was bought by Roche.

About Dr. Peter Fasching

Dr. Fasching currently serves as Associate Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics Translational Medicine, at the University Hospital Erlangen and Comprehensive Cancer Center Erlangen-EMN, Germany. He obtained his MD degree at the University of Cologne, Medical School and in 2006 he earned his Board Certification in Gynecology and Obstetrics at University Hospital Erlangen. He was a Research Fellow at the Department of Hematology/Oncology, UCLA, Los Angeles.

Since 2011, Peter has served as Head of the Clinical Trial Unit and Coordinator of the Breast Cancer Center and Gynecologic Oncology Center at the University Hospital Erlangen. Dr. Fasching has also served as Steering Committee member and Principal Investigator in several key breast cancer trials.



About TRIO

TRIO advances translational cancer research by introducing innovative and novel targeted therapeutic concepts into the clinical trial setting. With international offices in Edmonton (Canada), Paris (France), Montevideo (Uruguay), TRIO’s global reach is expansive. Our goal as a not-for-profit clinical research organization is to find the shortest path to saving lives. Additional information on TRIO can be found by visiting https://www.trioncology.org . Interested parties may also follow TRIO on Twitter ( twitter.com/TRIOncology ).