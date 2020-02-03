OLDSMAR, Fla., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a global Managed IT lifecycle services and third-party hybrid maintenance provider, today announced that for the 19th year, it has successfully met all requirements for maintaining the highly coveted Cisco Gold Certified Partner status. GCI has achieved and maintained this elite status since 2000.



Cisco Gold Certified Partner status, including personnel, support requirements, and specialization along with GCI’s Hybrid IT expertise demonstrates its commitment to customer excellence, and its qualification to sell, install and support Cisco solutions in the USA.

“GCI’s persistent status as a Cisco Gold Certified Partner for nearly two decades demonstrates our keen focus on bringing the highest levels of agility, quality and collaboration that drive positive customer outcomes,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “Our uninterrupted attainment of the Cisco Gold Certified Partner status since 2000, exhibits the exceptional value that we bring to the table, and helps to differentiate GCI as a company that Cisco customers can count on and trust.”

“Global Convergence holds several Cisco specializations including Advanced Collaboration Architecture, Advanced Data Center Architecture, Advanced Enterprise Networks Architecture, Advanced Security Architecture, Cisco Express, and also Cloud and Managed Services Master,” Bradshaw added.

“GCI is very pleased to be recognized by Cisco at their highest level of partnership. With our continued Brazil authorization, we are also very proud to be a global partner. GCI has worked hard to attain our specializations, as well as the Cloud & Managed Services Provider (CMSP) and Cloud and Managed Services Master in Brazil along with the CMSP certification in Cluj-Napoca Romania,” said Victor Berggren, CIO/CTO at Global Convergence.

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT lifecycle services and third-party hybrid maintenance solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. GCI provides seamless IT support services worldwide, including within the most challenging regions around the globe. GCI maintains the following international industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Attestation. Additionally, GCI has certified for the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework program.

To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com , or follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter .

