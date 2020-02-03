Washington, D.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will lead and participate in several presentations at the Council for Exceptional Children’s (CEC) 2020 Special Education Convention and Expo, which will be held Feb. 5-8 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. The annual convention is one of the nation’s largest gatherings of special education researchers, policy makers and practitioners.
AIR’s presentations will cover a broad array of topics related to meeting the needs of students with special needs, including professional development, effective literacy practices, Response to Intervention (RTI), Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and early childhood education.
AIR supports improvements in special education by working with government agencies, schools, and other organizations to conduct research and evaluations and provide technical assistance to implement effective, evidence-based practices. For instance, in July, AIR was awarded a five-year federal grant to develop and test a rubric to improve the implementation of MTSS. Learn more about AIR’s special education work.
At the CEC Convention, several of AIR’s presentations will feature the work of the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII), a federally funded program operated by AIR. NCII builds the capacity of state and local education agencies, universities, practitioners and other stakeholders to support the implementation of intensive intervention in reading, mathematics and behavior for students with severe and persistent learning and/or behavioral needs.
CEC is a professional organization for those who work in and around special and gifted education. With more than 27,000 members, CEC represents the interests of exceptional children in policy and legislation; establishes professional standards for the field; and develops initiatives to improve special education practice.
CEC Convention sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. To learn more about these and other sessions, visit the CEC Convention website.
February 5, 2020
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST
Becoming a Lighthouse, Rather than a Tugboat: Coaching for Success
Room A107
AIR Presenters: Jen Pierce & Kathleen Pfannenstiel
February 6, 2020
9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. PST
Special Education Teacher Shortage Toolkit
Room B115
AIR Presenters: Lindsey Hayes & Lynn Holdheide
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Improving Algebra Readiness in Middle School
Portland Ballroom 255
AIR Presenter: Kathleen Pfannenstiel
2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST
A Roadmap for Educator Preparation Reform
Poster 16, Hall E
AIR Presenters: Lois Kimmel & Lindsay Hayes
Why Aren’t They Talking? Math Discussions in MS—It Can Happen!
Room E147
AIR Presenters: Kat Pfannenstiel, Pakethia Harris & Sarah Benz
The National MTSS Research Network: Integrating Academic and Behavior Supports
Room D138
AIR Presenter: Allison Gandhi
February 7, 2020
9:45 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. PST
But How Do We Find the Time? Strategies for Intensifying Interventions Within Busy Schedules
Poster 22, Hall E
AIR Presenters: Amy Peterson & Zach Weingarten
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST
IEP Goal Setting Got You Down? We’ve Got You Covered!
Portland Ballroom 255
AIR Presenters: Tessie Bailey & Teri Marx
Leading for Literacy: What Elementary School Administrators Need to Know
Room B117
AIR Presenter: Abigail Foley
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PST
Teaching CLD Students with Learning Disabilities
Room A106
AIR Presenter: Dia Jackson
2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. PST
Using the Breakthrough Collaborative Model to Support Program Improvement in Infant-Toddler Home Visiting
Room B111
AIR Presenters: Jennifer Pierce
How High-Level Questions Lead to Conceptual Understanding in Middle School Math Classrooms
Room Hall E
AIR Presenters: Lois Kimmel, Clairee Bahr & Kathleen Pfannenstiel
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST
Mathematics Instruction for Students with Specific Learning Disabilities
Room E143
AIR Presenter: Rebecca Zumeta Edmonds
February 8, 2020
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PST
Recent Research Developments on Career and Technical Education for Students with Disabilities
Room E145
AIR Presenters: Roddy Theobald & Tessie Bailey
Shining a Light on Literacy: Growing Literacy Leaders from Preservice
Room A106
AIR Presenter: Lauren Artzi
8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST
Workshop 20 – Using Data-based Individualization to Put the “I” in IEPs
Room B113
AIR Presenters: Teri Marx, Sarah Arden & Amy Peterson
9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. PST
Improving Specially Designed Instruction Through High-Leverage Practices
Room A109
AIR Presenter: Dia Jackson
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST
Defining Data Literacy: Are We Even Speaking the Same Language?
Room E146
AIR Presenter: Tessie Bailey
2:15 – 3:15 p.m. PST
School and District Improvement Through Inclusive Principal Leadership
Room: Hall E
AIR Presenter: Lynn Holdheide
About AIR
Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.
