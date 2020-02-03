Washington, D.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will lead and participate in several presentations at the Council for Exceptional Children’s (CEC) 2020 Special Education Convention and Expo, which will be held Feb. 5-8 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. The annual convention is one of the nation’s largest gatherings of special education researchers, policy makers and practitioners.

AIR’s presentations will cover a broad array of topics related to meeting the needs of students with special needs, including professional development, effective literacy practices, Response to Intervention (RTI), Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and early childhood education.

AIR supports improvements in special education by working with government agencies, schools, and other organizations to conduct research and evaluations and provide technical assistance to implement effective, evidence-based practices. For instance, in July, AIR was awarded a five-year federal grant to develop and test a rubric to improve the implementation of MTSS. Learn more about AIR’s special education work.

At the CEC Convention, several of AIR’s presentations will feature the work of the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII), a federally funded program operated by AIR. NCII builds the capacity of state and local education agencies, universities, practitioners and other stakeholders to support the implementation of intensive intervention in reading, mathematics and behavior for students with severe and persistent learning and/or behavioral needs.

CEC is a professional organization for those who work in and around special and gifted education. With more than 27,000 members, CEC represents the interests of exceptional children in policy and legislation; establishes professional standards for the field; and develops initiatives to improve special education practice.

CEC Convention sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. To learn more about these and other sessions, visit the CEC Convention website.

February 5, 2020

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST

Becoming a Lighthouse, Rather than a Tugboat: Coaching for Success

Room A107

AIR Presenters: Jen Pierce & Kathleen Pfannenstiel

February 6, 2020

9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. PST

Special Education Teacher Shortage Toolkit

Room B115

AIR Presenters: Lindsey Hayes & Lynn Holdheide

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Improving Algebra Readiness in Middle School

Portland Ballroom 255

AIR Presenter: Kathleen Pfannenstiel

2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST

A Roadmap for Educator Preparation Reform

Poster 16, Hall E

AIR Presenters: Lois Kimmel & Lindsay Hayes

Why Aren’t They Talking? Math Discussions in MS—It Can Happen!

Room E147

AIR Presenters: Kat Pfannenstiel, Pakethia Harris & Sarah Benz

The National MTSS Research Network: Integrating Academic and Behavior Supports

Room D138

AIR Presenter: Allison Gandhi

February 7, 2020

9:45 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. PST

But How Do We Find the Time? Strategies for Intensifying Interventions Within Busy Schedules

Poster 22, Hall E

AIR Presenters: Amy Peterson & Zach Weingarten

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

IEP Goal Setting Got You Down? We’ve Got You Covered!

Portland Ballroom 255

AIR Presenters: Tessie Bailey & Teri Marx

Leading for Literacy: What Elementary School Administrators Need to Know

Room B117

AIR Presenter: Abigail Foley

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PST

Teaching CLD Students with Learning Disabilities

Room A106

AIR Presenter: Dia Jackson

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. PST

Using the Breakthrough Collaborative Model to Support Program Improvement in Infant-Toddler Home Visiting

Room B111

AIR Presenters: Jennifer Pierce

How High-Level Questions Lead to Conceptual Understanding in Middle School Math Classrooms

Room Hall E

AIR Presenters: Lois Kimmel, Clairee Bahr & Kathleen Pfannenstiel

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST

Mathematics Instruction for Students with Specific Learning Disabilities

Room E143

AIR Presenter: Rebecca Zumeta Edmonds

February 8, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PST

Recent Research Developments on Career and Technical Education for Students with Disabilities

Room E145

AIR Presenters: Roddy Theobald & Tessie Bailey

Shining a Light on Literacy: Growing Literacy Leaders from Preservice

Room A106

AIR Presenter: Lauren Artzi

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST

Workshop 20 – Using Data-based Individualization to Put the “I” in IEPs

Room B113

AIR Presenters: Teri Marx, Sarah Arden & Amy Peterson

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. PST

Improving Specially Designed Instruction Through High-Leverage Practices

Room A109

AIR Presenter: Dia Jackson

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST

Defining Data Literacy: Are We Even Speaking the Same Language?

Room E146

AIR Presenter: Tessie Bailey

2:15 – 3:15 p.m. PST

School and District Improvement Through Inclusive Principal Leadership

Room: Hall E

AIR Presenter: Lynn Holdheide

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of health, education and workforce productivity. For more information, visit www.air.org.

Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org