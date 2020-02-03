DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 February 2020, 5:05 pm EET



Telenor Finland Holding Oy ("Telenor") has on 3 February 2020 posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon and thereby obtained title to all minority shares in DNA Oyj ("DNA") in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act ("Companies Act"). After the security has been posted and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of DNA being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest payable thereon.

Upon DNA's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 17 December 2019 decided that DNA's shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Telenor has obtained title to all the outstanding shares in DNA in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Companies Act. The trading in DNA's shares on Nasdaq Helsinki has been suspended on 30 January 2020 and the DNA shares have today been delisted in accordance with separate releases published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

After the delisting of the shares in DNA, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. The delisting of the shares in DNA does not affect DNA's reporting obligations in its capacity of the issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095).

