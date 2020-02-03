Miami, Florida, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March of 2019, the Trump administration delivered a sanction against the tech giant Facebook, charging the company with housing discrimination. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) alleged that Facebook violated the Fair Housing Act by "encouraging, enabling, and causing" prejudice by limiting those who could view housing advertisements.

While some companies were concerned that this move would threaten the way that the industry makes its profits, it was a sign that more companies would be involved in the investigation. HUD alerted both Google and Twitter in 2018 that it was studying both platforms for various discriminatory violations, according to three sources who knew of inside knowledge within the companies.

This case was significant because it shook waves in the tech industry, which considers targeted advertising to be standard practice. The industry has traditionally enjoyed immunity from being singled out and prosecuted when third parties commit abuses on their platforms.

In the complaint, HUD alleged that Facebook extensively extracts users' data. They also claimed that the company uses attributes typically protected by law- including race, gender, nationality, familial status, and disability- to determine who could see housing advertisements, even when it was not the original intention of the advertiser.

With this information, a potential landlord could exclude specific categories of renters, including the vision and hearing impaired, from finding or renting from them. HUD Secretary Ben Carson said that now using a computer to find housing while being discriminated against can be just as jarring as getting a door slammed in a face.

These charges came one week after Facebook agreed to overhaul targeted advertising systems after allegations that landlords, lenders, and employers were using the online platform to discriminate against individuals. For years, advocates of civil rights have warned Facebook that their advertisements have violated anti-discrimination laws. Advertisers were able to exclude certain groups of people, including minorities, those with disabilities, and others.

A Facebook spokesperson said that the company was surprised by HUD's decision, as Facebook had been working with them to address concerns and prevent discrimination. However, the spokesperson went on to add that the company was not comfortable sharing complete access to its user base with the government and HUD, as they believe it would set a dangerous precedent. "While we are eager to find a solution, HUD insisted on access to sensitive information... without adequate safeguards," they said. They went on to express that while the company was disappointed with the resolution, they will continue to work with civil rights experts on these issues.

Dealing with complicated data requests from the governments is complex for Facebook and other large technology companies. Companies fear that when they comply with such requests, it could do damage to their reputations, as well as violate data privacy laws.

However, officials at HUD say that Facebook's settlement with the National Fair Housing Alliance, the Communication Workers of America, the American Civil Liberties Union, and others did not do enough for housing discrimination. A HUD spokesperson said that until HUD could verify that Facebook's practices are in full compliance with the law, that they would continue to use all resources at their disposal to protect Americans from the harmful effects of discrimination.

If a U.S. administrative judge finds that unlawful discrimination did occur, the judge could award damages or impose fines, according to HUD officials. If the matter is brought to federal court, then a judge could also award punitive damages. HUD also requested that a judge require Facebook employees to attend training relating to the Fair Housing Act's prohibitions against discrimination in advertising.

Legal Justice Advocates

