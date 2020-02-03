Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma market. A detailed picture of the adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.



In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



The report provides insights into:



All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma treatment.

Adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma market.

Scope of the Report



The adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and moa type for adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

detailed adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across adult t-cell leukemia-lymphoma.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Introduction



2. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Treatment Guidelines



4. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma - Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Acquisition Analysis



5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MoA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MoA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target



6. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Phase-III)



7. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)



8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)



9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products



10. Inactive Products



11. Dormant Products



12. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Discontinued Products



13. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table



14. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Key Companies



15. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Key Products



16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



17. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Unmet Needs



18. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Future Perspectives



19. Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Analyst Review



20. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Seattle Genetics Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics Inc.

Celgene Corporation

