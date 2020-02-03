VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that Chris Paul, B.Sc., Geology has joined the Company as Exploration Manager. Mr. Paul will provide Gold Lion’s management team with operational guidance throughout the development and execution of the Company’s 2020 strategic exploration plans.



Mr. Paul has been actively involved in mineral exploration since 2008 and is a principal of Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc., a full-service mineral exploration project management firm. He has worked on numerous precious and base metal projects throughout Canada and abroad; focused primarily on intrusion-related gold, structurally-hosted (mesothermal) Au, epithermal Au-Ag and porphyry copper systems. Mr. Paul boasts over ten years experience implementing and executing exploration field programs. Mr. Paul was fundamental in Golden Ridge Resources drill discovery of the Williams Cu-Au Porphyry in BC’s Golden Triangle, which intersected 327m of 0.31% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au and 1.94 g/t Ag in its first drill hole. Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc., Geology from Simon Fraser University.

“I am excited to be joining the Gold Lion team to further assist the Company with its upcoming exploration plans on its BC assets as well as conduct due-diligence on several highly prospective gold-silver acquisition targets,” stated Chris Paul. “I look forward to working with Gold Lion on all facets of its exploration, including planning, budgeting, and execution of its upcoming 2020 exploration programs.”

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its property portfolio including the Cuteye Group of Properties and the Fairview Property. The Cuteye Group of Properties includes the Mister Jay (2,373 hectares), Lady Jane (242 hectares), Lama (69 hectares) and Missus Jay (468 hectares) claim blocks covering 12 mineral showings in B.C.'s Golden Triangle, roughly 25 kilometres southwest of Glenora, B.C. The Fairview Property is a 2574-hectare mineral property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Oliver Friesen

CEO

T: +1 (778) 772-1751

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Gold Lion Resources described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com .



