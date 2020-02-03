EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The memory of Thomas Spinks, who died in an alcohol-related crash in 2017, will be honoured with a roadside memorial sign to be unveiled on Wednesday.



The sign, just the second roadside memorial in Alberta, will be located on Highway 2 near Highway 41, where Thomas was killed on October 23, 2017. It will feature Thomas’ name and MADD Canada’s iconic red ribbon image, serving as a powerful reminder to the public about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Thomas’ father, Tony Wentworth, will join MADD Edmonton & Area Chapter for the unveiling of the sign on Wednesday, along with representatives from the police, Emergency Medical Services and the City of Edmonton.

Media are invited to attend the sign unveiling.

Date: Wednesday, February 5 Time: 11 a.m. Location: Brief remarks will be held at the MADD Edmonton & Area Chapter office at #6 Strathcona Business Park, 3908 - 97th Street, Edmonton at 11 a.m. Following that, guests will travel to the sign location at Highway 2, just south of Highway 41, for the sign unveiling at noon.

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful and lasting way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic toll taken by impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Thomas’ family for their courage, as well as the Government of Alberta, Alberta Transportation and the City of Edmonton for their support.

Alberta’s first roadside memorial sign for a victim of impaired driving honoured the memory of Alfred Benary and was installed near Calgary in August 2019.