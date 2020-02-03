PROJECT N:OW Forum Returns with Highsnobiety and WGSN to Tackle Trends, Culturally Relevant Topics, and Sustainable Practices



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most highly anticipated and all-inclusive destination for men’s contemporary fashion trade event, PROJECT comes together in Las Vegas, NV at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center running February 5th through February 7th.

Bringing together community, education, media, and experience to drive commerce, PROJECT will host over 400 brands that are debuting next season’s top trends throughout five distinct neighborhoods: The TENTS: elevated men’s collections; MRket: better menswear, classic to lifestyle; PROJECT N:OW: culturally relevant brands driving what’s next in fashion; DENIM ROOM: an evolution of dual-gender denim; and DISTRICT: lifestyle brands that fuse street-leisure, street-art, and skate culture.

DENIM ROOM, powered by Tmall Global will showcase the best in denim including 7 For All Mankind, Blank NYC, Cotton Citizen, Craiser, Devil Dog, Diesel, Dungarees, DL 1961, Driftwood, Fidelity, G-Star, Frame, Liverpool, Lucky Brand, Mavi, Paige, Projek Raw, Rock Revival, Silver Jeans, and many others. DENIM ROOM is co-hosted by Brand Ambassador and Creative Director Maurizio Donadi (Co-Founder and Creative Lead at Atelier & Repairs) along with Amy Leverton of Denim Dudes and media sponsor, Rivet. Donadi, as lead Creative Director will host a collection of extremely rare selections of denim “artifacts” from his personal archive. This installation will be on display throughout the show.

Joining forces with sister show, PROJECT TOKYO, will be 5 handcrafted Japanese based brands that use the best in technology, raw materials, and craftsmanship. Showcasing their latest collections in DENIM ROOM are: Graphzero, Fagassent, Norbit by Hiroshi Nazawa, Taak Denim, and Vuasa.

“DENIM ROOM’s preview in New York was met with huge success. Las Vegas’ full launch will follow through with this momentum with even greater tenacity in robust content – innovative installations, progressive thinking, and incredible legacy and emerging talent in every corner. DENIM ROOM’s full launch has been highly anticipated and is being passionately supported by the denim and fashion communities alike – we are excited to share months of hard work and our unique collaboration with Maurizio Donadi.” States Lizette Chin, President of Menswear for Informa Markets.

DENIM ROOM will also include DENIM ROOM Conversations, a content studio with host Amy Leverton of Denim Dudes. Amy will lead one-on-one couch-side conversations with industry innovators and creatives on current trends in the denim industry. Guests include Adriana Galijasevic, Denim & Sustainability Expert at G-Star Raw, and Zahra Ahmen, CEO DL 1961, and many others. Click here to view the panel schedule.

The TENTS will feature advanced contemporary menswear collections including Paul & Shark, Persol, Paraboot, Rodd & Gun and Wings + Horns. The TENTS, who teamed up with Grooming Editor for Esquire and Men’s Health, Garrett Munce will return making its Las Vegas debut of the new grooming and wellness area with brands Anchors Aweigh, Cardon, Caswell-Massey, Motely Ventures, Unlimited Potential and Verso. Munce will also present the biggest trends in men’s grooming and wellness in a this new panel - The New Face of Wellness: Why Men Want Self-Care on Thursday, February 6th on the PROJECT N:OW stage.

PROJECT N:OW, powered by JOORwill showcase over 60 culturally relevant brands that are driving what’s next in fashion, to include Alpha Industries, Asparagus, Champion, En Noir, G-Shock, New Era and international brands AlphaStyle, Kuki London, RACKZ, Revoazin, WKNDRS among many others.

The N:OW Forum, an industry gathering that analyzes and sets the stage for what’s new, now, and next in fashion will once again partner with WGSN, Highsnobiety, and other relevant guest speakers to lend expertise through trendcasting, bespoke presentations, and panel discussion. Speakers include: Jeff Carvalho, Managing Director, Highsnobiety, Brock Cardiner, Editorial Director, Highsnobiety, Jennifer Edwards, Director, WGSN Mindset, and Quentin Humphrey, Youth Culture Editor, WGSN.

DISTRICT along with official media partner The Berrics, hosts over 80 brands including Brooklyn Cloth, Born Fly, Crooks & Castles, Cookies, Dope, Russell Athletic, Sprayground, Staple, Starter Black and many others.

Taking place Thursday, February 6th is the Official PROJECT Party sponsored by Champion featuring Danileigh performance and DJ set by Justin Credible. MAGIC wristband grants free admission. 21+ only,. 10:30PM, Hakkasan, MGM Grand

