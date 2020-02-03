NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Con Edison has issued a new Request for Information (RFI), to tap into the best and most promising technologies available in clean energy. The company is seeking innovative, new solutions that will help customers reduce reliance on natural gas for their heating and cooking needs; offset the need to build additional pipeline infrastructure, and help New York State achieve its clean energy goals.



“We’re pursuing every opportunity to find new ways to meet our customers’ heating and cooking needs while reducing our reliance on natural gas,” said Marc Huestis, senior vice president of Gas Operations. “We encourage those with new ideas, new technology and new approaches to submit a proposal that will advance our efforts to transition to renewable energy.”

Con Edison is seeking information about new solutions that can be integrated with its Non-Pipes Solutions (NPS) portfolio to further reduce reliance on natural gas. The company has been authorized to invest up to $174.5 million for energy efficiency programs from the state’s New Efficiency New York initiative, some of which may be used to help fund the RFI’s demand side solutions.

This RFI will consider a broad array of potential NPS projects that reduce peak day gas demand, provide new supply or offer an efficient electric heating alternative in a safe, cost-effective, reliable and environmentally-sound manner.

The RFI can be viewed on the company’s website . Responses are due April 3, 2020.

Register here for an informational webinar about the RFI on Thursday, February 13, at 2:30 p.m.

This RFI is the latest initiative that Con Edison has undertaken to achieve its commitment for an orderly transition to clean energy while supporting continued economic growth in the region.

Other initiatives include the Smart Solutions program for customers who are interested in alternatives to natural gas, including incentives to electrify heating systems, upgrade HVAC controls, install geothermal heat pumps or weatherize their homes, as well as the company’s agreement to purchase additional gas capacity from pipeline companies upgrading their facilities.

To date, 30 Westchester County customers have worked through this new program to install geothermal heat pump technology for heating their homes. Con Edison’s heat pump offerings to customers are likely to grow significantly in 2020, through additional incentive funding the company has requested from state regulators. Click here for an example of a Westchester resident who installed a geothermal system.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $56 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/energyefficiency. Also, visit us on Twitter and Facebook.

