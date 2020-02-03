New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phenol Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090613/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global phenol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for phenol from developing economies. In addition, introduction of the alternative manufacturing process is anticipated to boost the growth of the global phenol market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global phenol market is segmented as below:

Derivative type

• BPA

• Phenolic Resins

• Nylon-Ka Oil

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global phenol market growth

This study identifies introduction of the alternative manufacturing process as the prime reasons driving the global phenol market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global phenol market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global phenol market, including some of the vendors such as Compañía Española de Petróleos SA, Covestro AG, Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PTT Global Chemical Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Solvay SA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

