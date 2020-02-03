Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Drug Delivery Partnering 2014-2019 provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 850 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Drug Delivery dealmaking.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Drug Delivery partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Drug Delivery partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Drug Delivery technologies and products.
Key Benefits
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates
3. Leading Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value
4. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
5. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
6. Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
7. Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Companies Mentioned
