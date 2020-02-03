REGULATED INFORMATION – Paris, 03/02/2020

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation





Date



Shares



Voting rights



Theoretical (1)



Exercisable (2) 31 January 2020 379,858,529 509,491,300 509,383,000

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

BOUYGUES SA

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €378,603,340

Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246





