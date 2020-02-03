ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: AVMR), a medical software and artificial intelligence company building a fully autonomous medical robotic system combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and proprietary software, today announces that it has paid off almost all of its external corporate debt, including accrued interest.



With the exception of loans from the CEO and a loan note for $25,000 due December 31, 2020, the Company has now cleared all its outstanding external debt, with one note of $25,000 being converted into shares at $1.50 per share and the remainder being repaid in full with accrued interest.

Mr Cohen, AVRA CEO, said, “The repayment of all this Company debt provides further stability to the company’s finances, allowing us to focus on our medical software procedure program and the development of our Autonomous Robotics Surgical System. The potential of our robotic systems is to perform operations with greater precision than human hands are capable of.”

Contacts: Barry Cohen AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. Chairman and CEO bcohen@avramedical.com





