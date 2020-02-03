Duluth, GA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CHD109: Supporting Spiritual Development in Early Learning Environments as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users February 1-29, 2020.

Research on infant brain development shows that the first few years of life are a time when seeds of trust, hope, and love are planted by positive interactions with caregivers. This research can help us understand the important role that early childhood educators play in promoting the development of spirituality. Spiritual development begins when love ignites a child’s spirit. At this point, the infant becomes capable of forming deep connections and meaningful relationships with family members and caregivers. These relationships help the child develop a strong and powerful sense of self. Meeting infants’ basic needs is a primary way to help them strengthen their self-awareness. The manner in which adults respond to infants’ signals sends a powerful message about their place in the world.

To deepen our understanding of spiritual development, especially outside of the context of religion, it is important to be aware of other theories and concepts that have been studied that are complementary in nature. There are a number of theories and research studies that support the connection between spiritual development, well-being, and academic success. Researchers past and present have studied the role of moral development, resilience, and plasticity. Even more recently, educators are using words such as thriving, grit, and flow. With this deeper understanding, caregivers will be prepared to create experiences in the learning environment that contribute to children’s spiritual development.

Spiritual development can lead to a more socially just world – meaning opportunity and equality for all. By promoting spiritual development, in addition to traditional domains of learning such as literacy and STEM, we are creating a more peaceful and just society while raising children who are prepared to participate in society in positive ways. Through spiritual development, children learn to be aware of and comfortable with qualities such as respect, responsibility, and reverence for self and others. They learn to be capable of acknowledging differences between people without feeling fear. They develop a love for the earth and take action to protect it.

This course is based upon the work of Deborah Schein, author of the book titled Inspiring Wonder, Awe, and Empathy – Spiritual Development in Young Children. The course explores what spiritual development is and why it is important to overall development. Participants will also learn how to create moments within their learning environments that promote spiritual development in young children.

“A lens on spiritual development is a helpful tool in today’s complex, diverse and sometimes unkind world,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “This knowledge will prepare caregivers to create environments that nurture children spiritually thus offering children opportunity to develop a kinder self.”

CHD109: Supporting Spiritual Development in Early Learning Environments is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachment

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu