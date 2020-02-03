Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aviation Sustainability Forum 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This one-day industry forum brings together key industry constituents to share their perspectives on the challenges of sustainability and the measures available, now and in the future, to ensure that they remain responsible custodians of the environment.
Event Highlights
Climate change and the environment now regularly make front-page news and have never had a higher level of public awareness. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria are increasingly relevant to companies, investors and financiers.
Although the aviation industry has a strong track record of continuous improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions over many decades, it is more than ever in the cross-hairs of public opinion and faces growing existential threats that must be robustly addressed and overcome.
