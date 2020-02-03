Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aviation Sustainability Forum 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This one-day industry forum brings together key industry constituents to share their perspectives on the challenges of sustainability and the measures available, now and in the future, to ensure that they remain responsible custodians of the environment.



Event Highlights

Hear major airlines discuss their sustainability policies and initiatives

Find out where airframers and engines manufacturers are going with future technologies

Discover how can governments and regulators can influence behaviour

Learn about the future of sustainable fuels

Understand how ESG metrics can affect investment and financing decisions

Climate change and the environment now regularly make front-page news and have never had a higher level of public awareness. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria are increasingly relevant to companies, investors and financiers.



Although the aviation industry has a strong track record of continuous improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions over many decades, it is more than ever in the cross-hairs of public opinion and faces growing existential threats that must be robustly addressed and overcome.



Who Should Attend?



Management and C-Suite decision-makers from airlines, lessors, banks, OEMs, MROs.

Practitioners from legal, insurance, appraisal and industry advisory firms.

All those who are passionate about environmental sustainability and want to learn how the aviation sector is responding to the challenges.

Speakers



Olivier Brochet: Aerospace & Defence Analyst, Credit Suisse

Kim McClenaghan: Partner, PWC

Marjan Riggi: Snr MD, Financial Institutions & Corporates, Kroll

Richard Evans: Senior Consultant, Cirium

Jim Morrison: VP Aircraft Evaluation, Avolon

Rodrigo Silva e Souza: VP Marketing, Embraer

Solene Flahaut: Head of Public Affairs & Environment, ATR

Michael Winter: Senior Fellow Advanced Technology, Pratt & Whitney

Caroline Day: VP Marketing - Strategy & Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce

David Waddington: Marketing Director Leasing Markets, Airbus

Hal Calamvokis: Director Aviation, Standard Chartered Bank

Dick Forsberg: Head of Strategy, Avolon

