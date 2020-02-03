San Francisco, CA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChefsFeed, whose expert-powered platform connects consumers to the best of everything food, has launched ChefsFeed Experiences (CFX) . CFX gives consumers access to unique culinary experiences while providing the 6,000+ food and beverage professionals in ChefsFeed’s expert network a free place to promote and sell tickets to events, tastings, pop-ups, special dinners, or any other event outside of their normal reservations flow. This is a free service offered exclusively to the ChefsFeed expert network–which includes the top chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists in the world.

“We’ve brought ChefsFeed’s mission to life with the debut of CFX,” said Rich Maggiotto, CEO Credible, Inc., ChefsFeed’s parent company. “It is a natural evolution to enable our culinary community to host events at no cost while allowing consumers to discover real-life experiences beyond our recommendations, videos, and guides. Our goal is to provide diners with the inside connection to the culinary community both on and off the screen.”

ChefsFeed is committed to using its platform to put money in the pockets of chefs and other culinary professionals and to never take money out. Unlike other ticketing platforms, ChefsFeed Experiences does not charge its hosts anything to use the service or leverage the media platform to reach a food-centric audience.

ChefsFeed Experiences can accommodate a variety of events: dinner pop-ups, cocktail and cooking classes, farmer’s market tours, dinner series, brunches, special holiday events, and more. All hosts are vetted and a part of ChefsFeed’s esteemed professional network. Recent examples include:

Resident Dinner , presented by Chef Omar Tate (New York City)

Rhythm & Brunch , presented by Chef Nigel Henderson (Los Angeles)

Vegan Japanese Sushi and Cooking Class , presented by Chef Kevin Schuder (Chicago)

Ichido Omakase at Sequoia Sake , presented by chef Geoffery Reed (San Francisco)

Six years ago, ChefsFeed established itself as a trusted source for restaurant and dish recommendations and guides — as recommended by the best chefs in the world. With attitude and authenticity showcased by culinary leaders like Matty Matheson, Nyesha Arrington, Michael Voltaggio, Jessica Koslow, and Melissa King, ChefsFeed expanded into video and storytelling providing consumers with an inside connection to kitchens and restaurants around North America via ChefsFeed’s free website, iOS and Android apps, social media channels, and OTT/TV Network (AppleTV, Roku, AmazonFire).



This year, ChefsFeed plans to launch CFX into 30+ markets across North America beginning with San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.



CHEFSFEED ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

ChefsFeed is also announcing two new Directors added to its Board: Stephano Kim and Frederic Seegal . Both senior executives deepen the company’s media and technology background. Mr. Kim is Managing Partner at Springhouse Capital and most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Turner Broadcasting. Mr. Seegal is the Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at Cowen & Company and also serves as the current Board Chair of the James Beard Foundation.

