Newark, NJ, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market is expected to grow from USD 6.67 billion in 2017 to USD 36.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Fingerprints are considered as one of the important methods for identification purposes because each fingerprint is unique. Due to the advancement of digital technology, fingerprinting is largely being used for criminal investigation and for fraud prevention in various government agencies. Automated fingerprint verification is widely used with various other systems such as access and attendance control systems. Rising demand for access control systems in the government and civil sectors and increasing the adoption of biometric systems as a service is expected to provide further opportunities in the market.

Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) is defined as a type of biometric system that captures a fingerprint with the help of digital imaging, so as to determine the identity of an individual by comparing it with the database of fingerprint records. AFIS is widely adopted as a method used to identify individual user logins.

The global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in crime rate. In addition to this, rising investments in various sectors to promote E-governance applications and an increase in crime rate is expected to stimulate the demand for AFIS technology because it is used to identify criminals. However, high costs associated with data acquisition systems and inefficient and unskilled workforce are anticipated to hinder the market growth, over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/362219/request-sample

Key players operating in the global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market include Morpho SA, Gemalto, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Crossmatch Technologies Ltd., HID Global Corporation, M2SYS Technology, East Shore Technologies, AFIX Technologies Inc., Papillon Systems, Sonda Technologies Ltd., Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH, Safran Identity & Security, Biometrics4ALL, and Suprema Incorporation among others. To enhance their market position in the global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, For instance, in June 2018, Crossmatch declared a strategic partnership with Accordant Technology, Inc. so as to offer advanced authentication solutions to enterprise customers. Through this partnership, Accordant Technology, Ltd. would be an authorized seller of Crossmatch’s DigitalPersona software.

In January 2016, Morpho announced the upgradation of Albuquerque Police Department with Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) with MorphoBIS in the Cloud.

In May 2019, Canadian Department of National Defence’s (DND) announced the implementation of Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) from the company Gemalto, a Thales company, to increase reliability and security in the verification of fingerprint records.

In January 2018, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) announced the partnership with NEC Technologies India (NECTI) (NEC Corporation) to deploy its automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) for the Kerala State Police in India.

The software segment held the largest market share in automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market and valued as USD 4.60 billion in 2017

The component segment is classified into software and hardware. The hardware segment is divided into microcontrollers/microprocessors displays, fingerprint input modules, and others. The fingerprint input modules segment is further sub segmented as sensor type which is again bifurcated into optical sensors, capacitive sensors, ultrasound sensors and thermal sensors. The software segment is categorized in database and matchers fingerprints. The matchers segment is further classified as pattern matching and miniature-based matching. The software segment held the largest market share in automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market and valued as USD 4.60 billion in 2017, due to the increased adoption of integrated AFIS products.

Tenprint to tenprint search segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 46.7% in 2017

Search type segment includes latent print to latent print search, tenprint to tenprint search, and others. Tenprint to tenprint search segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 46.7% in 2017. The tenprint searches are used in various sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and transportation which is mobilising the growth of the tenprint search in AFIS market.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-fingerprint-identification-system-afis-market-by-362219.html

Government and hospitality sectors is growing with the highest CAGR of 25.2% over the forecast period

Application segment is divided into segments such as government, hospitality, banking & finance, healthcare, transportation and others. Government and hospitality sectors is growing with the highest CAGR of 25.2% over the forecast period as these sectors involves the use AFIS technology. Many government agencies and law enforcement agencies are partnering with the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) provides to implement the technology, for the criminal investigations.

Regional Segment Analysis of Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market with USD 2.45 billion in 2017. This is mainly due to early implementation of the technology and the presence of major AFIS vendors in the region. Asia- Pacific is the growing rapidly due to increase in government initiatives to create personal tax ID, unique identity number, and e-passport, among others, based on biometric information such as fingerprint, iris, and face recognition.

About the report:

The global automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=362219&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=362219&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Know More Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis, Visit our Associate Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Global Automotive Display Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-display-market-by-technology-tft-lcd-362228.html

Electrostatic Chucks Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/electrostatic-chucks-market-by-type-coulomb-fore-electrostatic-chuck-399145.html

Global Automated 3D Printing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-3d-printing-market-by-process-material-362203.html

Global Automotive Differential Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-differential-market-by-differential-type-electronic-362205.html