OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to earn the Alliance Award by SMC3 and Logistics Management at the Jump Start 2020 Conference.



“Change and innovation in our industry are accelerating which perpetuates the need for new approaches to solving problems including new ways to use technology,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “This recognition is an honor, and it’s an example to showcase how we’re moving forward and collaborating with other industry leaders in the logistics marketplace.”

The award recognizes collaborative efforts and dynamic supply chain partnerships that produce meaningful outcomes, achieve quantifiable results and drive supply chain excellence. Werner Logistics was recognized for its collaboration with Blume Global which helped identify ways to move beyond a web-based equipment portal to a dynamic API-enabled communication strategy. Entries were reviewed and selected by a panel of neutral logistics and supply chain professionals.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

