NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a long-time healthcare facility owner and operator, today announced the acquisition of a 13-facility portfolio comprised of 12 skilled nursing facilities and one supportive living community across Illinois and Missouri. The Rosewood portfolio of properties was acquired from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for an undisclosed amount.



The 1,662-bed portfolio includes the following facilities, rebranded and managed by Greystone Healthcare Management-Midwest LLC, an affiliate of Greystone Healthcare Management Corp., which manages over 30 health and rehab facilities in Florida:

Rosewood Care Center of Alton, IL (Madison County) now named Riverside Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria, IL (Tazewell County) now named Lakeside Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville, IL (Madison County) now named Care Center at Center Grove;

Rosewood Care Center of Elgin, IL (Kane County) now named Fox River Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of Inverness, IL (Cook County) now named Inverness Health & Rehab;

Rosewood Care Center of Joliet, IL (Will County) now named Lakeshore Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of Moline, IL (Rock Island County) now named Centennial Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of Northbrook, IL (Cook County) now named Lake Cook Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of Peoria, IL (Peoria Cunty) now named University Rehab at Northmoor;

Rosewood Care Center of Rockford, IL (Winnebago County) now named Carriage Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of St. Charles, IL (Kane County) now named Dunham Rehab & Healthcare;

Rosewood Care Center of St. Louis, MO (St. Louis County) now named Crest View Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center; and

Foxes Grove Supportive Living of Wood River, IL (Madison County), which will retain its existing name.

“Greystone has decades of experience in the skilled nursing industry, and our priority has always been the quality of care we provide to residents,” said Stephanie Handelson, CEO, Greystone Healthcare Management. “We believe we bring the best combination of expertise and operational oversight to the market. Greystone is excited to be expanding its footprint as a high-quality care provider to both Illinois and Missouri.”

To support the expansion, Vince McGowen has joined Greystone Healthcare Management as Senior Vice President of Operations, Midwest. Mr. McGowen comes to Greystone with over 25 years of healthcare sector expertise, much of that experience based in the Midwest.

About Greystone Healthcare Management Corp. and Greystone Healthcare Management-Midwest LLC

Greystone Healthcare Management Corp., an affiliate of newly formed Greystone Healthcare Management-Midwest LLC, headquartered in Tampa, FL, manages a healthcare network comprised of over 30 skilled nursing and assisted living communities, outpatient rehabilitation, home health and private duty agencies. Greystone is committed to providing only the highest quality customer service and person-centered patient care. For more information visit www.greystonehealth.com .