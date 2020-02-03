OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Fitness for Life, a leading financial wellness brand for retirement plans, experienced tremendous growth in 2019, its first full year as a stand-alone firm. Financial Fitness for Life combines face-to-face education services with leading-edge technology to help serve employers and their employees on their journey to financial fitness. The company added more than 20 new retirement plans representing more than $700 million in retirement plan assets in 2019. Additionally, Financial Fitness for Life has already secured over $1 billion of retirement plan assets committed to implementing its services in 2020.

“We are as proud of the qualitative growth we made in 2019 as we are of the number of new plans added,” said Glenn Spencer, chief executive officer. “Our clients and partners see that what we offer has real value that directly benefits their employees. We are continuing to get better at what we do as we grow our business and that will be absolutely critical moving forward.”

New education modules and financial wellness tools have been key to the early success. Director of education services Paula Guerin and her team have developed over 20 new education modules and additional financial wellness tools to support education services and expand the services that employers can offer their team members. “We have shaped our education offerings in order to develop relevant, up-to-date materials and deliver educational messages in a participant-friendly way,” said Guerin. “We remove the financial jargon that can perpetuate confusion or reinforce apprehension that some of the general public identifies with financial services.”

Financial Fitness for Life was created in 2019 from Qualified Plan Advisors, its parent company with a 15-year track record of providing education services to retirement plan participants. Services include education on retirement plans, the investment alternatives within those plans, financial wellness coaching, and data analytics for plan sponsors with robust technology supporting the entire offering.

Through its partnership with Questis, a financial technology platform, Financial Fitness for Life has become one of the most comprehensive financial wellness offerings in the market, combining this service and technology with in-person, face-to-face education services.

Stress about personal finances burdens the majority of Americans on a daily basis. Studies show financial stress bothers workers more than healthcare concerns or relationships and it manifests itself in many forms: physical, mental and economic. As workers feel this intense stress, it undoubtedly impacts their performance in the workplace.

“The reason in-person financial coaching is so much more effective than digital or phone bank delivery models is because of the building of trust,” said Robert Cruz, vice president and managing director. “We have found that cultivating inner strength and resilience requires coaching through face-to-face and not an interface.”

About Financial Fitness for Life

Financial Fitness for Life provides embedded services including robust participant education, unbiased underlying investments and plan health analytics as well as an ERISA 3(38) offering designed to provide plan sponsors with fiduciary protection.

Advisory services offered through Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. Fiduciary Investment Trusts, LLC doing business as Financial Fitness for Life.

