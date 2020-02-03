Nashville, TN, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, GA January 29th, 2020 – ProTenn, a prestigious marketing firm based in Nashville, Tennessee attended the Southeastern Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA on January 29th. The event took place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, GA. The ProTenn team and several of their most successful representatives attended the event along with 300 plus top representatives in the industry.



The firm makes a frequent practice of attending conferences centered around training and development to facilitate growth for their employees. “Growth and advancement paired with training and mentorship are core parts of the corporate culture that make up ProTenn,” says David Houser, Co-Director of Operations at ProTenn. “We feel that our employees are vital to our business and therefore we highly value investing in them by taking the time to develop and support them both personally and professionally. Meetings like the one we attended today are just one of many examples of how we implement these values consistently,” adds Houser.

The Southeastern Leadership Conference occurs every quarter in Atlanta, GA. ProTenn attends every conference in order to capitalize on the additional opportunities to learn and grow in the industry. The conference this quarter was made up of 8 speakers on topics ranging from goals and team development to training.

This quarter, select team members at ProTenn were awarded the opportunity to attend a dinner at Terrapin Taproom in the Atlanta Battery, Home of the Atlanta Braves. Co-Director of Operations, Luis Santos mentioned, “It was a great opportunity to not only network with some of the best in our industry and learn from others but also have some fun at the same time.” The conference was a great opportunity for the representatives to see that area and facilitate growth as well. The firm is excited to attend the next conference next quarter.

