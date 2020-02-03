New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seed Market - Analysis By Seed Type, Traits, By Crop Type, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843541/?utm_source=GNW





Seed serves various functions for the plants such as dispersal to new locations, nourishment of the embryo, and dormancy during unfavorable conditions. Timely availability of quality Seed in adequate quantity decides the health and strength of an agricultural economy. Quality Seed suitable to various agro-climatic conditions in sufficient quantity and at affordable prices are necessary to raise overall crop productivity. High-quality Seed such as hybrid Seed offer better yield, significant uniformity, enhanced color, and disease resistance to the resulting plants.



Among the traits in Seed industry (Herbicides Tolerant Traits, Insect Resistant Traits, Stacked Traits), the herbicide tolerant segment is expected to remain the largest market by trait type because it offers flexibility to use herbicides, fight against unwanted weeds, and lowers the cost of herbicides used in agriculture.



Among the seed type (Conventional Seed, Genetically Modified Seed), Genetically Modified Seed leads the seed market because they many potential advantages in terms of raising agricultural productivity and reducing the need for environmentally harmful pesticides.



The North American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. North America currently represents the largest market on account of rapid technological innovations in the production of Seed, especially corn, maize and wheat. Apart from this, efforts are being made for producing biofuels to replace traditional fuel sources such as petrol or diesel. As a result, the region is experiencing an increase in the demand for enhanced varieties of corn, wheat and barley seed.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the seed market at global, regional and country levels.

• The report analyses the Seed Market by Traits (Herbicides Tolerant Traits, Insect Resistant Traits, and Stacked Traits).

• The report assesses the Seed market by Seed Type (Conventional Seed, Genetically Modified Seed).

• The report assesses the Seed market by Crop Type (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Others).

• The Global Seed Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

• The Market Attractiveness has been presented by region, traits, type and crop type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta, BASF, Vilmorin & Cie, AgReliant Genetics, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata Seed Corporation, KWS Saat, and Takii Seed India.

• The report presents the analysis of Seed market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key Target Audience

• Seed Companies

• Agrochemical and Agricultural Biotechnology Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

