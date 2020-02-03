LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming March 2, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“Forescout” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSCT) investors who purchased securities between February 7, 2019 and October 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On October 10, 2019, before the market opened, Forescout reduced third quarter 2019 revenue guidance to $90.6 million to $91.6 million, compared to prior guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, due to “extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter,” which “was most pronounced in EMEA.”

On this news, Forescout’s stock price fell $14.63 per share, or more than 37%, to close at $24.57 per share on October 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

