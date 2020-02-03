INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), the largest domestic-only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, announces that Tamara D. Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) and a member of the NSA Board of Trustees, has been named to Duke Realty’s Board of Directors. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self-storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.



“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Duke Realty, we are pleased to welcome Tamara Fischer and look forward to her insightful contributions,” said David Stockert, Lead Director and Former Chief Executive Officer of Post Properties. “Tammy is a successful business leader with a wealth of knowledge who has steadily advanced in her career, culminating with her appointment to President and Chief Executive Officer of NSA earlier this year.”

“Duke Realty feels fortunate to have Tammy join our Board of Directors, and believes that she will provide invaluable guidance on our company’s strategic direction going forward,” said James B. Connor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duke Realty. “Tammy’s background in operations, management and finance lends itself well to our business and will give us new perspectives as we continue to build and strengthen our company.”

Ms. Fischer joined NSA at its inception in 2013 and served as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2013 until 2018 and its President and Chief Financial Officer from 2018 until being named President and Chief Executive Officer in 2020. Before joining NSA, Ms. Fischer served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vintage Wine Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust focused on assets in the U.S. wine industry, from 2004 to 2008. She served as a consultant to Vintage Wine Trust through its dissolution in 2010 and held various other consulting positions until becoming involved with NSA. From 1993 to 2003, Ms. Fischer served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chateau Communities, Inc., one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the manufactured home community sector. Ms. Fischer remained at Chateau through its sale to Hometown America LLC in 2003. Prior to joining Chateau, Ms. Fischer served as a member of the audit staff at Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers). Ms. Fischer is a certified public accountant (inactive) and graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Duke Realty and work with its other directors and management team members to continue the success this company has had for nearly 50 years,” said Ms. Fischer. “Duke Realty is a leading provider of logistics facilities in the United States and a well-managed, forward-looking company. I am excited to be involved in its continued growth.”

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 155 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500. The company maintains a Baa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service and a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s Financial Services. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com. Duke Realty also can be followed on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

News Media Contact: Helen McCarthy, Manager of Public Relations, 317.708.8010, helen.mccarthy@dukerealty.com