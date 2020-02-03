BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, and its partner, Heritage Software Solutions, today announced the successful implementation of Vista® Payroll for Rolfson Oil in record time. Vista was rolled out in less than six weeks to meet the January 1, 2020 payroll deadline for the oil company’s 400+ employees located in seven different states.



Rolfson Oil needed to replace its current payroll system. Heritage Software Solutions worked with Rolfson to identify a solution that best fit their needs for an on-premise HR, payroll and benefits solution where they could maintain control of their data on their own servers. Rolfson Oil selected the Vista HCM.

“There was a sense of urgency to implement Vista Payroll first to meet the company’s January 1 deadline,” said Aaron Simon, founder/owner of Heritage Software Solutions. “Vista Payroll needed to interface with Rolfson’s existing Valiant time and attendance software. It also needed to handle the various overtime rules in the seven different states and the blended time requirements for employees that get different pay rates for driving versus their regular job responsibilities. Vista was able to meet these demands. As Sage Abra Suite is coming to its end of life near the end of 2020, we know that Vista is able to meet our clients’ demands.”

“We had a very tight window to implement Vista. It was a chaotic six weeks implementing a new solution while still processing our weekly payroll with our previous system,” explained Emily Sweet, payroll & benefits specialist at Rolfson Oil. “PDS’ team was amazing. We could not have done it without them. We were running parallel payroll in late December and went live on Vista by the January deadline.”

“This was a great joint effort between Rolfson’s team, Heritage and our staff,” said Pat Palmer, president and CEO at PDS. “We look forward to working together to rollout the Vista HR, Benefits and Employee Self Service modules at Rolfson and help them to further streamline their processes.”

About Heritage Software Solutions

Heritage Software Solutions is the culmination of over 40 years combined experience in providing world-class customer service to over 500 customers across North America for the last 20 years. Serving HR and payroll departments, Heritage assists with HRMS and HCM software solution sales, implementation, training, customization and on-going support. They pride themselves on their long-lasting relationships with their customers. Visit Heritage Software Solutions online at: www.heritagesoftwaresolutions.com.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of recruiting, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company’s end-to-end HCM solution enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. Its innovative, personalized technology is backed by a team of experts who know your name, so you get a truly personal experience your way, on your terms.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services, visit www.pdssoftware.com .

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

