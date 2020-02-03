VANCOUVER, Washington, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, and Bruce Patterson, M.D., chief executive officer and founder of IncellDx, a diagnostic partner and advisor to CytoDyn, will host an investment community conference call to provide a comprehensive update on Company developments. The conference call will focus on, amongst other updates, the following key agenda items:



Status of filing the Biologics License Application (BLA) for leronlimab in combination with standard anti-retroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients

Update on CytoDyn’s therapeutic indications involving cancer

Update on potential use of leronlimab in China to treat the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Dial-In: 877-407-2986 US / 201-378-4916 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/35744/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 7, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (US) / 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13695017.

CONTACTS: