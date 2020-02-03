NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its ongoing effort to highlight companies on the forefront of guest experience, loyalty and payments, Paytronix Systems, Inc., today announced the launch of its 2020 Loyaltees Awards. Paytronix opened nominations for those companies that use its advanced digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences. Past winners include such iconic brands as Caribou Coffee, Yesway, Peet’s Coffee, Bruster’s Ice Cream, and HuHot Mongolian Grill.



Open to all current Paytronix customers, the Paytronix Loyaltees celebrates those companies that creatively motivate guests to visit retail establishments more frequently. The Loyaltees showcase the creative application of Paytronix software by users who manage the customer experience through all of today’s guest touch points from mobile engagement to point of sale—prompting targeted guest behavior and breaking new ground with relevant offers that leverage data-rich loyalty programs.

“Our customers are among the most creative in the retail world and we want to find the stories that can help inspire others to learn from their example,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing for Paytronix Systems. “Whether it’s integrating payments with loyalty for frictionless commerce, or creating a unique end-to-end customer experience for both in-store and mobile order and delivery, we want to hear, share and honor these accomplishments.”

Winners share their success stories for others to learn from as industry best practices in leveraging technology and data analytics to engage with customers, drive more frequent visits and bigger spend. The 2020 Paytronix Loyaltees will accept entries in four categories with an award given for each:

Program Launch : Celebrate brands that have either launched their first loyalty program or expanded an existing loyalty program during 2019.

: Celebrate brands that have either launched their first loyalty program or expanded an existing loyalty program during 2019. Marketing Innovation : Showcase strategies that successfully motivate customers to spend more with each visit or visit more frequently through a customer-centric marketing program.

: Showcase strategies that successfully motivate customers to spend more with each visit or visit more frequently through a customer-centric marketing program. Exceptional Guest Experience : Highlight brands that use technology and data to create a consistently excellent guest experience no matter where that interaction takes place.

: Highlight brands that use technology and data to create a consistently excellent guest experience no matter where that interaction takes place. Payment Implementation: Recognize forward-thinking brands that are fully integrating their loyalty programs and payments for a frictionless user experience.

Submit a Loyaltees nomination, learn more about the awards program, and read about prior award-winning Loyaltees campaigns and programs at: www.paytronix.com/loyaltees.

Winners will be announced starting in March, 2020.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

