New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hybrid train market was valued at 5,389 (by units) in 2018 and is expected to reach 8,152 units by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018-2026). The hybrid train market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestions, growing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing demand for comfort and safety boosts the market growth. However, the refurbishment of existing trains and the capital-intensive nature of passengers is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.
A hybrid train can be defined as a railcar, locomotive, or train which uses an onboard rechargeable energy storage system, placed between the traction transmission system and the power source connected to the wheels.
Hybrid trains are useful owing to the reduction of NOx emission, less fuel consumption, noise level. Due to these advantages, the market is likely to grow over the forecast period. Rising demand for public transport in order to reduce traffic congestion along with energy-efficient transport are major aspects influencing the positive growth of the hybrid trains market. Further, commuters’ demand for public transportation is a more reliable and environmentally friendly option. Also, hybrid train technology is a highly cost-effective substitute for the existing public transits.
The Asia Pacific region is considered to be the quickest developing market for hybrid trains. The Asia Pacific region includes rising economies, for example, India, China, and Japan. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for the rail business. Infrastructural advancements and industrialization in the developing economies have unlocked new ways, making a few prospects for OEMs. The usage of new advancements and the foundation of new government guidelines are driving the market in this region. The market development in the region can be attributed to the rising demand for the energy-efficient transportation system. China's rapidly developing economy is boosting the extension of cutting-edge innovation train system to enhance the transport frameworks in the country. India's increasing population has made it basic for the country to upgrade its basic transportation structure and infrastructure.
However, high maintenance costs and repair expenses may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, hybrid trains are emitting less carbon, and due to which demand is high and is likely to boost the hybrid trains market in the future.
