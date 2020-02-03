New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sonar System Market - Opportunities and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843543/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, factors that are backing the growth of sonar system market are increasing global sea trade, growing maritime tourism, increasing demand of autonomous underwater vehicles as well as ongoing improvement in the marine navigational safety.



Among the Solutions segment in the sonar system market (Hardware, Software), Hardware Solution has been gaining popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period on the back of higher underwater security measures from threats and conflicts. The Hardware solution segment includes components such as sensors, transducers, etc.



Based on End-User segment, Defence sector dominates the market share in year 2018 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period owing to rising initiatives by the regional government’s on providing more and better security measures to ensure the safety of lives from underwater threats and terrorist attacks.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for sonar system during the forecast period with China being the leading country in the region followed by Japan and India. Moreover, burgeoning demand for medical applications and rising demand for sonar system in strategic defence operations are some of the key factors fuelling the demand of sonar system in the region.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the sonar System market at global, regional and country level.

• The report analyses the Sonar System Market by Solution (Hardware, Software).

• The report assesses the Sonar System market by its end-user industry (Commercial, Defence).

• The report assesses the Sonar System market by Defence Application (Anti-submarine warfare, Mine Detection & Countermeasure, Others).

• The report assesses the Sonar System market by Commercial Application (Navigation, Hydrography, Fishing).

• The Global Sonar System Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and by Country (United States, Canada, Russia, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India)

• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, solution, end-user industry, defence application and commercial application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Norbit, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies, Furuno, Thales, Ultra Electronics, Atlas Elektronik, Lockheed Martin.

• The report presents the analysis of Sonar system market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key Target Audience

• Sonar System Manufacturers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

