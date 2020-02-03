Paris, February 3rd, 2020

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2019 audited consolidated financial statements.

The French version of this document was filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) on February 3rd, 2020. The English translation of this document may be consulted in the Publications section of the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com).

