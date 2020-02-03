New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market - Analysis By Disease Type, Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country : Market Insight, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843538/?utm_source=GNW

Introduction of advanced medicines has already proven to be constructive as it directly improves the health of immuno-compromised patient and enhances the life expectancy of a patient.



The Invasive Fungal Infection market has been estimated to witness growth in future primarily because of surging demand for low-cost pipeline products and increase in use of broad-spectrum antibiotics which makes fungi resistant to various medicines and to opt for the low-cost medicines whose effect can last longer than the traditional medicines.



A number of companies are offering variety of antibiotics which have decreased the resistance of several medicines, thus increasing the incidence of invasive fungal infection. In addition, rising investment by major leading Invasive Antifungal manufacturers in various regions with demand for effective and low cost product and focus of government on educating people about the care taken during the stay in ICU after undergoing solid organ transplantation with various government powered awareness programs that are being run with an aim to eradicate diseases, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.



• There report analyzes the Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market By Diseases (Candidemia and invasive Candidiasis, Intra-abdominal candidiasis (Candida Peritonitis), Cryptococcal Meningitis, Histoplasmosis Disseminated, Histoplasmosis Acute Pulmonary, Invasive aspergillosis, Invasive Rhinosinusitis, Mucormycosis, Pneumocystis Pneumonia, Others).

• The Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, South Korea, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT, Porter and Market Attractiveness charts. Market Attractiveness charts have been presented by diseases and by region. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report provides a detailed pipeline analysis of drugs being developed to cure the problem of Invasive Fungal Infection.

• The report tracks competitive developments,market share analysis, strategies and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cidara, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Pfizer, GlaxoSmith Kline, Bayer AG, Abott, Merck & Co., Astellas Pharma Inc., F2G – The Rare Fungal Disease Company, Scynexis Inc

• The report presents the analysis of Global Invasive Fungal Infection Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



