MAYNARD, Mass. and ORLANDO, Fl., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, will showcase its advances and use cases in Edge Computing at the 24th annual ARC Industry Forum in Orlando, Florida from February 3-6. Stratus customer Buckeye Partners and partner Power Resources International will be featured speakers during the forum. Stratus will also conduct product demonstrations of the ztC™ Edge platform at booth #29.

“Stratus’ deep expertise in Edge Computing has led to our having lasting relationships within the industrial automation community where we are helping organizations reach their automation and modernization goals and achieve optimal business value,” said Jason Anderson, Stratus’ VP, business line management. “This year’s ARC Forum is a great opportunity to share insights on how companies, namely Buckeye Partners and Power Resources International, are driving maximum operational efficiency for their business operations – all while limiting the risk of unplanned downtime.”

Sessions Featuring Edge Computing:

February 5th, 2020:

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Stratus Senior Director, Industry Solutions, John Fryer will participate on the panel, IT/OT Convergence: A Foundation for Digital Transformation , alongside Buckeye Partners to explore how companies have successfully linked their OT systems to their IT systems.

Stratus Senior Director, Industry Solutions, John Fryer will participate on the panel, , alongside Buckeye Partners to explore how companies have successfully linked their OT systems to their IT systems. 1:00 – 2:00 PM – Buckeye Partners and Power Resources International come together for a Stratus-led workshop, Real Examples – Edge Computing’s Role in Digital Transformation , to discuss their paths toward digital transformation and the risks of misalignment.

Buckeye Partners and Power Resources International come together for a Stratus-led workshop, , to discuss their paths toward digital transformation and the risks of misalignment. 4:00 – 5:30 PM – During the panel, Using Digital Transformation and the Industrial Edge to Reduce Unscheduled Downtime , Stratus, Power Resources International and Rockwell Automation end user, City of Lima will provide insight to OT and IT leaders into how industrial edge improvements can reduce unscheduled downtime.

“The edge is emerging as an entirely new ecosystem within the overall enterprise architecture,” said Craig Resnick, VP, consulting, at ARC Advisory Group. “This year, industry leaders attending ARC Orlando Forum, can learn how pioneering companies use Edge Computing to maximize the value and safety of their operations and achieve continuous availability.”

