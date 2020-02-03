Dublin, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermatology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an understanding and access to the dermatology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive dermatology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dermatology deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Dermatology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all dermatology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report includes deals for the following indications: Acne, Actinic keratosis, Angioedema, Burns, Cellulitis, Cosmetics, Dermatitis, Diabetic foot ulcer, Eczema, Hair disorders, Alopecia, Impetigo, Itching, Nail disorders, Psoriasis, Rosacea, Scabies, Sun damage, Rash, Scar, Venous ulcer, Verruca, Wound healing, Wrinkles, plus other dermatology indications.



Report Scope



Trends in dermatology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of dermatology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 450 dermatology deal records

The leading dermatology deals by value since 2014

In Global Dermatology Partnering 2014-2019, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Dermatology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Dermatology partnering over the years

2.3. Dermatology partnering by deal type

2.4. Dermatology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Dermatology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Dermatology partnering by technology type

2.7. Dermatology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Dermatology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Dermatology partnering

3.3. Dermatology partnering headline values

3.4. Dermatology deal upfront payments

3.5. Dermatology deal milestone payments

3.6. Dermatology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Dermatology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Dermatology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Dermatology

4.4. Top Dermatology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Dermatology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dermatology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Dermatology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Dermatology therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Dermatology deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Dermatology deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Dermatology deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Dermatology deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm1upv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

