It is the most common form of eczema, for which no permanent cure is available but novel therapies are being introduced in the market to subdue the itch and discomfort associated with AD.



Topical therapy is the highlight of the AD market, because of easy application on the skin and higher effectiveness. But with the advent of first biologic targeted therapy Dupixent in 2017 (Collaboration between Sanofi and Regeneron) in major regions of the world, AD market has experienced major revenue boost and it is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period. Moreover Atopic Dermatitis market is also expected to grow because of elaborate pipeline by pharmaceutical companies. Also, by end user hospital may experience maximum growth as number of patient visit for AD, asthma, allergy and hay fever treatment is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Americas and Europe will experience the highest growth rate owing to increase in prevalence as well as per capita expenditure on healthcare.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Atopic Dermatitis Market By Therapy Segment (Biologic Therapy, Topical Therapy, Oral Therapy, Photo Therapy).

• The report assesses the Atopic Dermatitis market By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Research Labs).

• The Global Atopic Dermatitis Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, Australia).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Market Attractiveness charts. The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Therapy and by End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report provides a detailed pipeline analysis of drugs being developed to cure the problem of atopic dermatitis.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Sanofi, Regeneron, Pfizer, Allergan, Abbvie, Leo Pharma, Lilly, Aclaris, Anaptys Bio, Dermira.

• The report presents the analysis of Atopic Dermatitis market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Key Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Medical Practitioners

• Regulatory Authorities

