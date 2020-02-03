New York, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ulcerative colitis drug market is forecast to reach USD 10.25 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ulcerative colitis (UC) can be defined as an inflammatory bowel disease, which is chronic in nature. Some of the mentionable symptoms associated with the condition is inflammation, irritation, and ulcers in the lining of the colon. The disease does not have a cure, and patients of the condition experience revival of the symptoms. However, with the help of the right treatment, the condition and associated signs & symptoms can be effectively managed. The exact cause for the occurrence of the condition remains unknown. Previously stress and diet was suspected to be the cause for the occurrence of the disease.
However, now it is known that stress and diet may aggravate the condition. Heredity and immune system malfunction are considered to be the possible cause for the occurrence of the disease. There are two main goals of UC treatment. The first is to control the symptom & enhance the comfort of patients and increasing the healing of colon. The second aim is to avoid more flare-ups. The focus of the treatment is to minimize & control the signs and symptoms of the disease. There are different types of drugs that may be prescribed by a doctor like Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, and Biologics, among others. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by this region is the result of the high prevalence rate of the condition in this region, along with continuously expanding healthcare sector.
