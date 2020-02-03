Rockville, MD, USA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record-high 362 regulatory professionals have passed the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exam during the most recent RAC exam period, the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today.
Passing the RAC exam requires essential knowledge of healthcare product regulations, critical thinking and analytical skills. The rigorous exam challenges regulatory professionals not only to know applicable regulations, but also how they apply in various real-world situations.
The 362 individuals who passed the exam in the autumn 2019 exam period now hold the highly regarded RAC credential. The RAC is the leading professional credential for individuals in the healthcare product regulatory field. To stay current, the credential must be recertified every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession.
“Professional competency in regulatory isn’t something that comes overnight. Significant practice and experience are required to develop the skills needed to manage through the inherently unpredictable process of getting safe healthcare products cleared for the market and maintaining postmarket compliance,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “The RAC credential indicates a level of competency that cannot be gained without some real-world work experience. It also denotes commitment to the profession and to always learning and improving your professional skills.”
The autumn 2019 exam period is notable as the last time six different RAC exams were offered. RAC candidates now choose between two product-sector-based exams—RAC (Drugs) and RAC (Devices)—covering regulations for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, respectively. This change to product orientation better reflects the working practice of regulatory professionals. Currently, there are more than 4,700 RAC-credentialed professionals around the world.
The next RAC exam period will be 23 March to 1 May 2020. Registration is now open, and the deadline to apply is 27 February. Exams will be administered at locations around the world. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.
Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credential in autumn 2019. Note: * indicates an individual passed multiple exams.
RAC (Devices)
Regina Ann Acree
Alexandra Agre
Amaris Ajamil
Anjali Atal-Gupta
Elizabeth M. Bereza
Lolitha Brown
Coletta A. Cohara
Catherine Daigle
Anna Danley
Carrie Lynn Dearing
Corinne Delorme
Aneesh Deoras
Spyros Drivelos
Anna Feng
Abdul Ghandi
Maria Gudiel
Adrienne Harris
Madison Heffron
Casey Hinckley
Anna C. Hwang
Jocelyn M. Jennings*
Julie Ann Jordan
Shruti Kashinath
Laura Kelly
Dongeun Spencer Kim
Joshua Kim
Nataliya Kuras
Nicole Landreville
Jessica Leblanc
Camaria Lehman
Susan Leonard
Janine Liburd
Ting Fu Lin
Fiorella Lopardo
Daniela Margarita Mahan Soler
Michael Maier
Regina Martinez
Luiz Levy Martins
Rishiraj Mehta
Vanessa Mongeon
Andrea Denise Muschenborn Charlaix
Karthik Natesan
Pamela Sue Netzel
Christina Nichols
Jason A. Parberry
Daniel Petersen
Susan Pileggi
Lauren Portinga
Danielle N. Pund
Michelle Mary Ragozzino Rodgers
Shruti Rajagopalan
Sheila J. Ramerman
David L. Rogers
Jeffrey Rongero*
Jared Seehafer
Stephanie L. Seidel
Preety Sharma
Eliza Shearer
Yu-Cheng Shen
Romit Singh
Lin Song
Danielle Stowe
Cheryl Swanson
Kimberly Tetuan
Samuel To
Sagar Tolaney
Florianne Torset-Bonfillou
Takuma Tsukahara
Hong Kyung Uhm
Stefani Vinkemeier
Catherine Helen Walton
Guimei Wang
Holly Whitelam
Fallon O. Young
Ruojuan Zhang
RAC (Drugs)
Olivia Ballard
Michael K. Bigda
Andrew Cagnassola
Steven Carbone
Lu Chou
Stephen Danko*
Deepa Dasgupta
Darshika Doshi
Roselyn Fernandez
Elizabeth Ruth Godwin
Ambrose Sanjeewa Goonasekera
Archana Gopalan
Mary E. Harrell
Hantao Huang
Jocelyn M. Jennings*
Carolyn Jones
Seetharam Kandarpa
Julie Lee
Ang-Hsi Lin
Jay Malmo
Sharon Mcdowell
Susan Oakley
Emma O'Brien
Subin Thekkemadathil Sankarankutty
Preeti Sejwal
Eun-Gyoung Seo
Alberto Suarez
Sergey Tesler
Tyler Collier Vandivort
Stephen Westover
Priscilla L. White
Su Xu
Sree Krishna Priya Yalla
RAC (Canada)
Madiha Alam
Ellen M. Beucler
Stephen Danko*
Kirby Doyle
Madhur Jagdip Jadawala
Leslie Diane Madden
Maria Carmela Ong
Jaideep Nareshbhai Patel
Sina Pousht-Mashhad
Kathrin Schalper
Christine Straccini
Karine Tchana
RAC (EU)
Eleonora Chakraborty
Hongsuk Choi
Jadz Jevz Venzon Lee
Alain Meuwly
Janet S. Rubin-Halpert
Ramya Santhanam
Robert Ashley Searson
Laura Sobrin
Hongda Zhao
RAC (Global)
Vikas Arora
Fahd Azzabi Zouraq
Laura Castelnoble
Kunawut Chaengcharoen
Jazzmine Victoria Clemons
Rowena Cook
Dexford Delas Llagas
Traiz Ebeid
Donnerie Velasco Florentino
Cher Siong Gan
Terri T. Garvin
Heather Louise Harvey
Kailash Jain
Vaibhav Jain
Navnath Tukaram Kadam
Thomas Koethe*
Mary Lam
Shuen Yeing Mo
Aishwarya Nair
Rania Nosseir
Ronalie Kates Banag Paguio
Mona Pournorouz
Kavetha Ram
Mark Reid
Jeffrey Rongero*
Rowena Soriano
Evelyn A. Steele
Christina Talley
Shintaro Tobiishi
Xiaoyi Wang
Stella Mei Lee Woon
Kenta Yamada
Chien Hui Yang
Peter You
Jing Zhang
RAC (US)
Ramsevak Sharma.
Salima Ali
Kenna Anderes
Israrul Haque Ansari
Adaobi Anyiwo
Shogheeg Apkarian
Ariana Ayon Verduzco
David Babaian
Hema Balasubramanian
Caitlin Bancroft
Katherine Bankaitis
Nitin Bansal
Casilda Barnes
Alida Barry
Joseph Randal Basore
Savita Bhalla
Kristen Biernat
Sandra Gail Blankier
Alessandra Blasina
Alisha Bouge
Jennifer Boysen
April Braddy
Felicia Brayboy
Katherine Bricceno
Victoria Elizabeth Brown
Stephanie Byrd
Miguel Cabrera
Kathleen Candando
Ardiana Capi
Demetrius C. Carter
Katrina Chan
Shin-Ye Chang
Kristina Christian
Brian Ciccariello
Melisa G. Clark
Elaine Cooperstein
Allison Coppola
Lisa Crose
Lynn R. Csontos
Seema Dave
Paul Anthony David
Heba Degheidy
Samuel Demarco
Daniel Deng
Shraddha Desai
Maureen D. Dewey
Maureen Dillon-Parker
John Victor D'Iorio
Nga Thi Doan
Bingchen Du
Megan Duncan
Charity Duran-Brown
Lesley Duya
Evrim Erdem
Dieanira Erudaitius
Anne Marie Finley
Janet L. Fourman
Uma Ganapati
Riddhi Gandhi
Divya Gangaramani
Ruth Ganunis
Kelly Lynette George
Kaela Gerald
Arundhati Ghosh
Lisa C. Goldfeder
Nasrin Habibi Babadi
Lara Haddad
Suzanne Hair
Lina Han
Somia P. Hickman
Archana Dhirajlal Hirani
George Joseph Holinga
Kathleen Hopping
Amanda Houston
Min Huang
Terra Noel Lennon Hughes
Saebyeol Jang
Loren Jantzi
Dilip Jayagopal
Scott Jewett
Jasmeet K. Kalsi
Kyla Kara
Andrew Kelleher
Samina Khan
Nipun Kumar Kilaru
Christine Kim
Vandna Kishore
Lindsay Pomykala Kleinwaks
Mary Fitzgerald Knauer
Thomas Koethe*
Soobin Koh
Krishnachaithanya Konagalla
Emily Kong
Yoon Kong
Amy Kranz
Priyanka Kumar
Karn Kunal
Joyce Lau
Hye Lee
Jennifer J. Lee
Rosa Lee-Alonzo
Suk Kei Leung
Matthieu Fx Levee
Chenxi Li
Loreto Corazon Lim
Alison Ling
Jennifer Liu
Jingyu Luan
Cristina Makela
Tizita Addis Mammo
Xiaofang Mao
Kimberly Mapp
Stephanie Markey
Brian Martin
Jewell D. Martin
Julie D. May
Brian Mccormick
Cassandra Metu
Cindy Jou Meyers
Amy Mihalchik Burhans
Jeen Min
Kelly Morbey
Alicia Moruf
Paul C. Mouris
Eric Mui
Pavithra Mukunda
Valeria Naymark
Robert Nguyen
Tinh An (April) Nguyen
Viet Nguyen
Yulia Nikova
Kurt Craft Norton
Oliwier Nowak
Ogochukwu Ogoegbunam
Mathanraj Packiam
Bhumika Panchal
Jigar Parikh
Sooyeon Park
Kimberly Parker Howard
Rinku Patel
Sapana Patel
Nicole Pedersen
Rita Perez
Megan Petersen-Handeland
Jason K. Pinkstaff
Jeff Boon Ping Poh
Susan E. Polifko
Donald Worthington Pulliam
Kun Qian
Kok Tsunk Quang
Poonam Rajput
Sameer Rakheja
Mahalingam Ramalingam
Phillip M. Reveal
Kelly Richards
Sydana Rogers Hollins
Michaela Schultz
Dheera Semidey
Vijitha Senanayake
Arpit Sharma
Xiaoqing Shi
Eunyoung Shin
Eesha Shirolkar
Ben Shoemaker
James Michael Simpson
Chris Smith
Jennifer Houston Smith
Sherrie Smith
William Smith
Naimesh Natawarlal Solanki
Richard Donald Spaziano
Sampath Srisailam
Beryl St. Jeanne
Stutee Subba
Valeriia Sukhomlinova
Seid Suleyman
Yali Sun
Kedest Tadesse
Anupam Talapatra
Arundhati Ullattil
Rashmi Upasani
Benjamin Vali
Philip Villasurda
Riddhi Ashokkumar Virparia
Hong Vu
Chaltu Wakijra
Bridget Walsh
Michele Gorman Walsh
Junyi Wang
Luxi Wang
Xuying Wang
Ying Wang
Yongchen Wang
Brandi Wheeler
Cheryl Wu
Kwadwo A. Yeboah
Tzyy-Harn Yeh
Hui Zhao
About RAPS
The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org
