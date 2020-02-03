Rockville, MD, USA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record-high 362 regulatory professionals have passed the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exam during the most recent RAC exam period, the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today.

Passing the RAC exam requires essential knowledge of healthcare product regulations, critical thinking and analytical skills. The rigorous exam challenges regulatory professionals not only to know applicable regulations, but also how they apply in various real-world situations.

The 362 individuals who passed the exam in the autumn 2019 exam period now hold the highly regarded RAC credential. The RAC is the leading professional credential for individuals in the healthcare product regulatory field. To stay current, the credential must be recertified every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession.

“Professional competency in regulatory isn’t something that comes overnight. Significant practice and experience are required to develop the skills needed to manage through the inherently unpredictable process of getting safe healthcare products cleared for the market and maintaining postmarket compliance,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “The RAC credential indicates a level of competency that cannot be gained without some real-world work experience. It also denotes commitment to the profession and to always learning and improving your professional skills.”

The autumn 2019 exam period is notable as the last time six different RAC exams were offered. RAC candidates now choose between two product-sector-based exams—RAC (Drugs) and RAC (Devices)—covering regulations for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, respectively. This change to product orientation better reflects the working practice of regulatory professionals. Currently, there are more than 4,700 RAC-credentialed professionals around the world.

The next RAC exam period will be 23 March to 1 May 2020. Registration is now open, and the deadline to apply is 27 February. Exams will be administered at locations around the world. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credential in autumn 2019. Note: * indicates an individual passed multiple exams.

RAC (Devices)

RAC (Drugs)

RAC (Canada)

RAC (EU)

RAC (Global)

RAC (US)

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

