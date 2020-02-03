AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”) (OTCBB:SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (“Bank”), today announced earnings results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $7.8 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, in 2018. The $587,000 or 8.1% increase in earnings was primarily the result of increases in net interest income and non-interest income combined with a decrease in the provision for loan losses during 2019.
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
|Quarter Ended
|(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share)
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Total interest income
|$
|9,134
|$
|8,763
|Total interest expense
|2,237
|1,565
|Net interest income
|6,897
|7,198
|Provision for loan losses
|200
|775
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|6,697
|6,423
|Non-interest income
|2,000
|1,811
|Non-interest expense
|6,896
|6,413
|Income before income taxes
|1,801
|1,821
|Provision for income taxes
|199
|271
|Net income
|$
|1,602
|$
|1,550
|Earnings per common share (basic)
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.52
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.50
Annual Comparative Financial Highlights
|Year Ended
|(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share)
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Total interest income
|$
|36,934
|$
|33,072
|Total interest expense
|8,311
|5,449
|Net interest income
|28,623
|27,623
|Provision for loan losses
|375
|925
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|28,248
|26,698
|Non-interest income
|9,097
|7,669
|Non-interest expense
|27,871
|25,590
|Income before income taxes
|9,474
|8,777
|Provision for income taxes
|1,680
|1,570
|Net income
|$
|7,794
|$
|7,207
|Earnings per common share (basic)
|$
|2.64
|$
|2.44
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|2.50
|$
|2.32
Year to date non-interest income increased $1.4 million, or 18.6%, to $9.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of investment securities and loans. Non-interest expense increased $2.3 million, or 8.9%, to $27.9 million during 2019. The most significant increases were in salaries and employee benefits expense, depreciation and maintenance of equipment, and the cost of operation of OREO.
Credit Quality Highlights
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|200
|$
|775
|$
|375
|$
|925
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|(267
|)
|$
|207
|$
|321
|$
|(26
|)
|At Period End (dollars in thousands):
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Non-performing assets
|$
|4,114
|$
|7,771
|Non-performing assets to gross loans
|0.9
|%
|1.8
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|9,226
|$
|9,172
|Allowance to gross loans
|2.0
|%
|2.1
|%
Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management
|Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Total assets
|$
|963,228
|$
|912,614
|Cash and cash equivalents
|12,563
|12,706
|Total loans receivable, net
|452,859
|430,054
|Investment & mortgage-backed securities
|434,047
|409,894
|Deposits
|771,407
|767,497
|Borrowings
|90,917
|58,310
|Shareholders' equity
|91,758
|80,518
|Book value per share
|$
|31.03
|$
|27.25
|Total risk based capital ratio (1)
|19.4
|%
|17.5
|%
|Common equity tier one ratio (1)
|18.2
|%
|16.2
|%
|(1)- Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information
Security Federal now has 17 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.
For additional information contact Jessica Cummins, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.
Forward-looking statements:
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to, interest rate fluctuations; economic conditions in the Company’s primary market area; demand for residential, commercial business and commercial real estate, consumer, and other types of loans; success of new products; competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial service providers; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, and changes related to the Basel III requirements, the impact of the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the implementing regulations, including the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the ability to attract and retain deposits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; adverse changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; technology factors affecting operations; pricing of products and services; and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Accordingly, these factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement.
