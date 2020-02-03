NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Livent Corporation (“Livent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTHM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Livent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 7, 2020, Livent issued a press release announcing that the Company had “revised its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial guidance” and “now expects full-year 2019 revenue in the range of $385 million to $390 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $98 million to $101 million and adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents to 42 cents.” Explaining the revised guidance, Livent represented that its “fourth quarter performance was negatively impacted by lower than forecasted realized pricing and by reduced lithium hydroxide volumes due to delayed customer orders.”

On this news, Livent’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 11.3%, to close at $7.69 per share on January 8, 2020.

