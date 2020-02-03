The Beloved BBQ Restaurant Franchise Will Roll Out its Contender on Monday, February 3, Inspired by Founder Dave Anderson’s Mother, Iris.

MINNETONKA, Minn. , Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading BBQ chain Famous Dave's is tapping into its founder’s southern roots to create the perfect spicy new contender in the chicken sandwich wars. The crispy, golden-brown sandwich with mouthwateringly juicy chicken featuring a “good ol’ southern kick” is based on a family recipe that founder Famous Dave Anderson grew up on and will roll out to all U.S. locations on Monday, February 3.

The sandwich, which represents the authentic southern home cooking of Dave’s childhood will be served a la carte on a buttery brioche bun with its signature spicy-sweet pickles and drizzled with Dave’s zesty comeback sauce, a quintessential southern dipping sauce, all for $5.

Dave’s father, Jimmie Anderson, a Choctaw Indian from Idabel, Oklahoma, was so passionate about the southern food he grew up on that he would drive Dave’s mother, Iris, a Hayward, Wisconsin native, down South almost every other weekend. As Iris was learning to cook southern meals, Jimmie and Iris would make the drive to buy the right ingredients that could only be found in the South: spicy peppers, hot sauce, the perfect cornmeal for honey buttered cornbread, and White Lily flour for fluffy buttermilk biscuits.

“Everything had to be just right, from the right cast iron frying pan to the right fresh-ground seasonings and the freshest chicken,” said Dave. “My mom perfected her pan-fried chicken recipe, which features a crispy golden-brown crust with tender, juicy, mouthwatering chicken.”

Dave founded the brand in 1994 and opened up the doors to his first location in his mother’s hometown. He has continued to draw culinary inspiration from his mother’s recipes and his BBQ-loving father as the brand has grown to 125 locations in 31 states and three countries.

When asked how Dave initially started the award-winning BBQ chain, Dave is fond of saying, “I never really got into the BBQ restaurant business more than I grew up in it.”

“I grew up eating real, honest fried chicken, honey buttered cornbread and BBQ ribs and learned from an early age the importance of southern home cooking and hospitality,” said Dave. “Iris’ Comeback Chicken Sandwich is the clear winner in the chicken sandwich wars—everyone knows that Famous Dave’s is the best in the world of BBQ, and now, our $5 chicken sandwich will also be known as the best of the best and have the competition retreating and surrendering. One bite and you’ll be coming back for more, too!”

Starting on Monday, February 3, the chicken sandwich will go live at all of Famous Dave’s U.S. stores and will be available for both dine-in and to-go orders.

